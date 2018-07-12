Jaida Advances To 100m Semis At World Juniors

By RENALDO DORSETT

Team Bahamas continued competition on day two of the World Junior Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Jaida Knowles advanced to the semi-finals of the women's 100m. She finished third in heat five in 11.71 seconds and advanced as an automatic qualifier. Daija Lampkin of the United States was first in 11.44 and Gina Akpe-Moses of Ireland was second in 11.58. The heat produced five qualifiers including Margherita Zuecco of Italy in 11.75 and Denise Uphoff of Germany advanced as one of the next fastest qualifiers in 11.77.

Knowles will run in lane eight of the second semi-final.

The 110mH hurdles featured the first Bahamian competitors to take to the track on day two and produced one qualifier to the semi-final.

Oscar Smith reached the semi-final, but finished seventh in 15.31 and was unable to advance to the final. He advanced as the No.17 among the 24 qualifiers in the semi-final.

Smith finished second in heat five and advanced as an automatic qualifier in a time of 13.79. Luis Salort of Spain was first in 13.66 and Filip Jakob Desmar of Slovenia was third in 13.82 as the qualifiers from that heat.

Denvaughn Whymns ran a personal best time of 13.91 but finished fifth in heat two and did not advance. The heat produced three qualifiers, Orlando Bennett of Jamaica (13.65), Stefan Volzer of Germany (13.74) and Raheem Brown of the Cayman Islands (13.83).

Corey Sherrod also contested the men's 400m. He finished just outside a qualifying spot and finished fourth in heat one in 48.22. Khamal Stewart-Baynes of Canada was first in 47.10, Musa Isah of Bahrain was second in 47.50 and Antoio Grant of Panama was third in 47.64.

Joel Johnson was unable to recover from an injury issue in the heats to take his place in the 100m semi-finals.

On day one, Johnson was second in heat two in 10.34 but was slowed by the aforementioned injury. Adrian Curry finished sixth in heat one in 10.70 and did not advance.

Team Bahamas returns to the track today with Branson Rolle in heat one of the 400mH. Johnson is on the start list in heat two of the 200m but it remains to be seen if he will be able to compete or forced to withdraw.

In the field, Jyles Etienne and Kyle Alcine will contest the qualification round of the men's high jump.

Margo Major is the team manager and the head coach is James Rolle. He is assisted by Rashad Patton (sprints) and Ednol Rolle (hurdles).

The team physician is Nadia Gilbert.

Also still to compete is Kayvon Stubbs alongside Knowles in the 200m, Sasha Wells in the girls' 100mH and Charisma Taylor in the triple jump.

Said BAAA President Rosamunde Carey prior to the team's departure: "We're trying to be very efficient in that once we get our athletes into the final, our quota will increase for more athletes to compete in the next World Juniors. We are also taking a 4 x 400m relay team and we feel that they can produce a very good time and, if not medal, finish within the top five."