Kayak Racers At The Ready For Splashmania

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a successful debut last year, Waterkeepers Bahamas is again hosting Splashmania Kayak Race on Saturday at the Manta Ray Village at Silver Point Beach, Grand Bahama.

This second year promises to be even better with lots of fun water and land activities for everyone.

Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas, said that several major sponsors have returned and some new sponsors have come on board this year.

Although Waterkeepers focuses on environmental work and protection, she said that the organisation also wanted to introduce an activity that people could enjoy in the water.

"We want residents and tourists also to enjoy these ecosystems that we work to protect. And one way of doing that is to get them in the water to have a good time in a safe environment," Ms Ingraham said at a press conference to announce the event recently.

Some of the major returning sponsors are Save the Bays, Grand Bahama Nature Tours, Fast Track Management, Aliv, Subway Restaurant, Ocean Reef and Yacht Club, Out to Sea, Pelican Bay Hotel, Bellevue Business Depot, and Chances Games. New sponsors are Sanitation Services, Dolly Madison, and Kelly's True Value.

Ms Ingraham said that the weather and tide forecast is perfect on July 14.

"There will be low tide, and I want to reassure all persons participating that it is going to be safe, so they do not need to worry," she said, adding that there will be life vests available and BASRA volunteers on hand to assist.

There will be various race categories for children, teens, and adults, pairs and teams/groups.

Ms Ingraham said that the team races are very popular. "We are so excited that so many companies, fraternities, and sororities are participating in the team races," she stated.

In addition to the kayak races, there will be a kayak obstacle course and a beach obstacle course competition.

Officials said the first 30 people registered will get a free lunch.

Joseph Darville, chairman of Save the Bays, encouraged persons to support the event and bring their children.

"It is going to be a phenomenal experience for all ages," he said.