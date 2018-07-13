A Comic's View: Weeding Out The Excuses On Marijuana

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELaYA

This week talks of the legalisation of marijuana wafted in the air.

And while most Bahamians had an opinion on the controversial topic, our PM seemed to be doing his best “Apollo Ono” impersonation, skating around the subject.

WHAT’S UP, DOC?

Upon returning from CARICOM in Jamaica, Dr Minnis offered these remarks in regards to the legalisation of marijuana: “I am first and foremost a scientist, first and foremost a physician. We analyse things and there (is) information coming out that would suggest there are some scientific benefit.”

(Thank you for establishing your status as a physician and scientist for us, Doc. Because in all honesty, the jury is still out in relation to you being a politician and all.)

Minnis further added: “I believe in research and if research shows that there are medical benefits, my job as a doctor is to try and improve and save lives.

“I am first and foremost a doctor, so my views are more medicinal, my views are more research, but the matter has to be discussed.

“So I’m not going to throw my views down anybody’s throat.

“I’m going to give them the facts, my colleagues will give them the facts, they will read the facts and they will make up their own mind. But I will not force my views on anybody.”

(The same way you didn’t throw your views down our collective throats with Oban, the Spy Bill and VAT?)

Dr Minnis also said there would be no public opinion poll on the matter.

No duh!

Thank you “Captain Obvious”, there’s no need for one, considering the results of a recent opinion poll conducted by Public Domain.

71 percent of 998 persons surveyed believed marijuana should be legalised for medicinal purposes.

Another interesting statistic from the poll, 100 percent or all of the respondents ranked marijuana as the least harmful substance when compared to tobacco, alcohol and sugar.

The irony associated with the FNM and Dr Minnis has reached hilarity at this point.

Dr Minnis brags heavily on being a doctor and scientist first and for most.

My question is, as a physician shouldn’t Doc be painfully aware of the toll hunger is taking on our society, with 43,000 Bahamians hungry depending on soup kitchens for a daily meal?

And that number is sure to rise with VAT jumping up 12 percent. (Just an observation.)

PERRY ON TIME?

Another bit of irony, which continues to make me howl, is how could you let the former PM Perry Christie, the poster child for lateness, beat you to a response on the matter Doc?

Christie had this to say: “Clearly if in fact the research shows that it works for any kind of illness then there is absolutely no doubt that the people who are sick and who could be assisted by it deserve that kind of treatment. But without doubt I think everything we do has to be based (on research).

“It’s something the region has been grappling with for a long time and we are faced with situations where states in America recognise the licence to grow marijuana so The Bahamas has to be very, very wise in looking at exactly what is taking place around the world.”

Surprisingly, a very straight to the point response by Mr Christie.

Meanwhile, I think we have some form of support on behalf of PM Minnis, in relation to legalisation, but please allow me to see which mouth he is talking out of today, it could all change by tomorrow.

How hard is it for you to say how you feel on the subject Mr Prime Minister, and stick to it??

YES OR N-P-O?

We already know how certain members of your cabinet feel on the legalisation of marijuana.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest told reporters: “I do not subscribe to this train of thought, The Bahamas must chart the way for itself. Whatever steps the country takes should align with its own traditions, culture and values.”

(Translation: 71 percent voted yes on an opinion poll, by my math it’s part of the culture)

State Minister for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson also emphasised that to ensure the conversation about legalising or decriminalising marijuana persists, activists and agents of change must organise and prepare themselves properly and efficiently in presenting their views, inorder to make an impact on government.

(Translation: We need to be on point, ’cause Fred Smith and dem activist types comin’)

Minister of National Security Mr Dames said: “I have some thoughts on it but when we discuss it as a Cabinet, most certainly we’ll come back with our position.

“But I said before we have to come to this point in this country where we begin to debate issues like that.

“There’s no hidden agenda or no secret. This is what democracy is all about.

“But at the end of the day whatever direction we go we as a government will have to ensure that we are fully prepared.

“We have been monitoring what has been taking place throughout the United States and Canada.”

(Translation: I watchin’ da wibe, an I ain’ sayin’ nuttin’ ’til Doc tell us how the war set.)

Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said “No reasonable person can deny the country must examine laws that criminalise people caught with small amounts of the substance.”

(Translation: All kind of people smokin’ ganja round here, we can’t backlog the system for a joint.)

Still, nothing from Doc. (I know, I know...you aren’t ‘forcing’ your views.)

MIGHT I SUGGEST...

Well since you’ve got nothing Doc, allow me to suggest a few options.

It’s a proven fact we are “copy cats” as a nation.

So why not pull a page out of Uncle Sam’s book.

(The PLP did it with their “Spy Bill” the FNM with “Fake News” so why not? )

It seems the Americans are onto something both financially and socially. Portugal and Urugay are two other models that can also be drawn upon for critical analysis, but since we like to “follow fashion” of the good ole USA, we can note there are seven states that have legalised recreational marijuana, and 27 states that have legalised marijuana for medicinal use.

One of the many concerns when discussing decriminalisation, Bahamian youth no longer facing travel bans, lingering police records, unemployment etc. for being caught with minor amount of marijuana.

Decriminalisation on small recreational ammounts is long overdue.

The District of Columbia, (Washington DC) which decriminalised recreational marijuana, making it legal for residents to carry up to two ounces of cannabis and own six plants.

However, it’s still illegal to purchase pot in the district, or to be found in possession of amounts over the legal limits.

The legalisation of recreational marijuana gives rise to a whole new economy surrounding the production of cannabis, oils, lotions, edibles and paraphernalia.

(I bet Rastafarians in The Bahamas would love this... “Irie nuts...Irie erryting!”)

Medicinally, marijuana is legal in more than half the states in America, and just as there is a market there, we have one here. Countless Bahamians suffer from many debilitating illnesses who may benefit immensely from medicinal marijuana.

We could also use islands such as Andros to grow various Bahamian medicinal strains of marijuana, which can then be exported to licensed dispensaries in the US and Canada.

We must objectively look at the pros and cons of the entire matter, the benificial effect it could have on so many levels locally, if we decriminalized or introduced medical and recreational marijuana.

But once and for all we must come to a decision, either way.

I have no idea which way the national conversation on cannabis is going, because there are still myriad of questions and propaganda, pro and con floating around.

However I’m applaud the Minnis administration for broaching the subject, and the Bahamas as a nation, showing the maturity to even have the conversation.

It might be the saving grace of this administration, believe it or not!!

Until next week, be safe, I’m off to catch “Half Baked” on Netflix, which, ironically, is how the Minnis administration often brings policy initiatives to the public.