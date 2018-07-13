Minnis Has Set Sights On 2022 Election Victory

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis intends to run as leader of the Free National Movement in the 2022 general election and he’s confident Bahamians will elect him again to lead the country.
Dr Minnis said this much in an interview with reporters at the Department of Housing’s launch of the first service lots for sale at the Sunset Close extension yesterday.
During the event, as he remarked about the government’s plan to develop one housing subdivision each year for the next ten years, Dr Minnis quipped: “They got the message. They hear me say the ten-year plan so they can interpret that. That mean you got nine more years of me.”
Following these remarks, the prime minister was asked about his plans to introduce term limits for prime ministers, however Dr Minnis did not provide many details. However, he insisted it would come during his term in office.
“It would come in under my term, believe me because I certainly do not want to go more than two (terms), that’s my max,” he said.
“All I can say is it will come, it will come. Let’s put it like that because that’s a referendum, so it will come.”
While in opposition, the Free National Movement promised to establish term limits for the prime minister. This pledge was also outlined in the Speech from the Throne read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, which marked the opening of Parliament following the 2017 general election.
However, term limits cannot be instituted without first taking the issue to the public through a referendum. In the past referenda have been an expensive undertaking.
The Christie administration spent $1.2m on the 2013 gaming referendum. It was also estimated that the 2016 constitutional referendum cost the public purse around $1.57m.
The Minnis administration has also pledged to institute a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament and an independent Constituencies Commission and Electoral Commission.
Comments
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Your party surely does not have my vote based on your performance thus far.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
The FNM can't be dumb enough to elect him leader for 22. No way. He was the worst opposition leader in our history and he is a terrible, lazy PM. The man has to go...
tetelestai 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
What's the alternative? (no "snarkiness" meant at all with this question).
joeblow 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
It might be more important to accomplish something of note first!
Seems like an inappropriate time to make an announcement like this. It makes the availability of the lots seem politically motivated!
proudloudandfnm 56 minutes ago
There is an alternative. The FNM has talent. Minnis has none. An alternative is the easy part. Getting their idiot sheep stalwart not to elect another lazy do nothing is the tricky part. These new FNMs are all idiots, the way they carried on for Minnis was embarassing and shocking. They are the real problem.
licks2 39 minutes ago
Yall see why he says what he says. . .dumb statements like above. . .dishonest comments full of "blinded" hate and some jealousy. . .he may be a poor speaker. . .BUT LAZY, DUMB, A DO NOTHING NITWIT HE IS NOT!! That's where yinna keep shooting yasef in the foot so to speak. . .YALL KEEP BEING DISHONEST AND MEAN. . .WHILE HE WINNING THE HEARTS OF THE PEOPLE. . .LIKE HE DID DURING THE ELECTION.
Call him what ya like. . .HE WILL WIN AGAIN AS LONG AS YINNA KEEP LOOKING LIKE YINNA "BARKING AT MOVING CAR". . .the people them are not stupid. . .WE KNOW BLACK CRAB SYNDROME WHEN WE SEE IT!!
So if yinna hope to make a significant dent in the electability of doc come 22. . .yinna sure have to do better than we see yinna doing around here. . .he making azzes of yinna all over the place. Why yall think he is getting more comfortable with his "power-base". . .yall talking a bunch of nonsense. . .WEEN ON YALL RUN WID DAT!!
TalRussell 33 minutes ago
Ma Charade's news talk off streets has it that man's and woman's around Minnis (benefiting from political publicpurse loyalty appointees paycheques) red shirts hopeful 2022 - 2017 party leader - will need much more than a Cigio.
Why just yesterday they signed performance contract for da appropriate music that can only best describe the campaign's theme music for another five-years under Minnis.
Unlike Minnis, how could 91,409 voting red shirts 10th May, 2017 watch Cigo at work and not have man's brungs happy, pleasing smile ya face.
One man Cigo Band 2011 -
....///////https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gToWQGedLHU
licks2 11 minutes ago
I SUGGEST THAT WE FIND A "REAL" ISSUE WITH THE MINNIS GOVERNMENT AND PROVIDE RELEVANT, HONEST DIALOGUE WHERE WE CAN BECOME CONGRUENT WITH THE DEVELOPMENT MOVING FORWARD IN THIS NATION!
THE HORSE IS OUT OF THE BARN PEOPLES. . .CHEAP POLITICAL STUPIDITY WILL NOT HAVE ANY COGENT INPUT TO ANYTHING EXCEPT TO SHOW YA HATE OR JEALOUSY!!
CatIslandBoy 4 minutes ago
Right on!!!
