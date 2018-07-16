Trump Chairman Worked For Pindling Govt

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A COMPANY with ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found with a number of deficiencies when it came to federal filings for work with foreign principles, such as officials in The Bahamas during the Pindling era in 1985.
According to new documents filed in the United States District Court of Columbia, Manafort’s interactions with Bahamian officials involved the creation of a media plan for material to be disseminated to media in the US while he was affiliated with a firm called Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly.
Manafort and others were also arranging for Bahamian officials to meet with American press and congressional members during a visit to Washington, DC.
However, the documents say there were issues with the firm’s Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings. FARA requires that agents representing the interests of foreign powers in a “political or quasi-political capacity” disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information about related activities and finances.
The filing comes amid US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s move for leave to supplement the notice of intent to introduce evidence at trial of Manafort’s prior acts. More specifically, Mr Mueller wants to introduce evidence concerning Manafort’s interaction with the Department of Justice when it comes to FARA inspections.
Manafort is currently in jail awaiting separate trials on money laundering and fraud charges following allegations he sought to obstruct the special counsel’s Russia inquiry while he was on house arrest.
“The department’s inspection of BMSK also revealed a number of deficiencies in BMSK’s filings for work on behalf of ten foreign principals,” the document filed on July 11 read. “For example, the BMSK inspection report noted a November 1985 memorandum from Manafort describing a media plan for the dissemination material to the US media on behalf of the Bahamas.
“The inspection report noted that BMSK’s counsel confirmed this activity during meetings with the department, and the report found that BSMK’s FARA filings must disclose the activity. Similarly, the inspection team found a March 1986 memorandum from Manafort and others arranging for Bahamian officials to meet with US press, another memorandum from Manafort summarising information that had been sent to US government officials ‘in both the executive and legislative branches,’ and a March 1986 memorandum committing to arrange meetings between Bahamian officials and congressional members during a visit to Washington, DC. The inspection report explained that this activity, too, required disclosure under FARA.”
There were also issues with Manafort’s work for another country in the region by a related firm Black, Manafort & Stone.
“Similarly, the department’s inspection of BMS’s work for the country of Saint Lucia uncovered a series of memoranda from Manafort that described meetings with US policy makers arranged by the firm. One such meeting related to a geothermal project and a strategy for engaging the Department of Energy and USAID. Another such meeting involved members of BMS’s staff and the State Department.
“The inspection also revealed documents describing agendas for meetings between Saint Lucian politicians and American politicians. Because such activity is political in nature, the department found that the contacts described in Manafort’s memoranda would have to be disclosed in BMS’s filing.”
The report also said: “The department’s inspection found, among other items, 18 lobbying and public relations activities that were not reported on Manafort’s FARA filings. These omissions included memoranda summarising lobbying by Manafort of Congress and the White House regarding a ‘Jerusalem Bill’ and a ‘Saudi Arms package,’ dissemination of press articles to Congress, lobbying of the National Security Council, and talking points for phone calls on pending Saudi munitions sale.
“The department’s inspection of Manafort yielded a May 29, 1987 letter to Manafort’s counsel requiring Manafort to file amended registrations that disclosed these political activities (or to file a letter stating that they never occurred). The department’s letter to Manafort cautioned that ‘political activities undertaken as background or to prepare for a proposal or a piece of legislation must be fully disclosed even though the proposal may have been subsequently delayed, the legislation may not have been reported out of Committee, etc.’
“Finally, the department’s letter indicated that Manafort should explain the ‘special projects’ for which he had reported receiving $300,000 and $50,000 above the fees agreed in his contracts.”
Earlier this year, it was reported that declassified documents from nearly three decades ago said the US Central Intelligence Agency thoroughly reviewed the potential fall out on the United States if then Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling were to be indicted of drug charges.
Comments
TalRussell 16 hours, 8 minutes ago
No breaking news here, I had many moons ago posted on these hereto Tribune blog pages about Comrade Paul's involvement Bahamaland's government during the Pindling administration. Comrade Paul advised Bahamaland's government directly - not Pindling's PLP party, and was paid $$800,000 out PublicPurse - which even back then was considerably large sums money.
DDK 15 hours, 39 minutes ago
"Earlier this year, it was reported that declassified documents from nearly three decades ago said the US Central Intelligence Agency thoroughly reviewed the potential fall out on the United States if then Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling were to be indicted of drug charges."
Does the mean the U.S. were complicit in keeping PING and TINGS' drug dealing under wraps because they, too, were involved???
Alex_Charles 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
Iran-contra affair
DDK 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
Ah........
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Will this country ever get a Senate confirmed US Ambassador ever again?????????
This is a serious matter, regardless of who was working for Trump.
Alex_Charles 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Doug Manchester is still not confirmed :(
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
Nothing surprising here.....and to think LOP is still held up and portrayed today by the ruling elite political class, whether FNM or PLP, as a national hero. Simply unbelievable!
DDK 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
"A review of Pindling's personal finances by the Commission found that he had spent eight times his reported total earnings from 1977 to 1984. According to the Inquiry: "The prime minister and Lady Pindling have received at least $57.3 million in cash. Explanations for some of these deposits were given... but could not be verified."
TalRussell 9 hours, 45 minutes ago
Ma Comrade DDK, are you aware of a single individual who can with any credibility - vouch for personally have seen evidence $57.3 million having been injected into lifestyles Pindling family?
The Guardian's newspaper man's and Guardian talk show Host The Revolution Juan McCartney - just spent two sweating self punishing hours attempting sing his supper paycheques - whilst attempting explain without single detail why it happened - their newspaper's Fake News story on the deputy governor general..... and his employer the Guardian played major role in getting electing the 35 red shirts candidates to the House. Who could've known that Comrade Juane had it in him be so sweet and patient with his show's callers as he performed live-on-air this colony of islands day.... talk about giving whole new meaning singin' ya paycheques supper.
CaptainCoon 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Crooks alwqays work with crooks.This would have never happened under the UBP's watch.
That aside, Trump is a good man, even Brent Symonette said he would have voted for Trump!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID