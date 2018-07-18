$18,000 Worth Of Marijuana Found On Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police made a drug arrest in Freeport and discovered nearly $20,000 worth of suspected marijuana in bushes near the Casuarina Bridge.

ASP Terecita Pinder said officers of the Rapid Response Unit arrested a 23-year-old male resident of Raleigh Drive on Monday in the Fawcett Lane area. The suspect was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

In a second incident, ASP Pinder said shortly after 4pm on Monday, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit acting on information discovered three taped packages of suspected marijuana in bushes near a canal while in the area of Casuarina Bridge.

No arrest was made. The drugs weighed about 18.5 pounds and have a street estimated street value of $18,000.