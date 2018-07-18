4c’S Boat Seized By Port Officials

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
THE Port Department yesterday moved to seize vessels owned by Four C’s Adventures after it was reported the Exuma tour company had resumed operations in contravention of a government order.
Four C’s was ordered to cease and desist operations until an investigation into a fatal boating accident that claimed the life of an American woman two weeks ago and maimed two others is completed.
Yesterday, Transport Minister Renward Wells confirmed the tour company had imported a boat from New Providence to conduct tours, and was operating without the approval of the Port Authority. He said the Bahamas Maritime Authority’s investigation into the accident was complete and a report was expected shortly.
When The Tribune called the company on Monday, and last week, a customer service representative confirmed the company has resumed its tours and is making bookings.
It is understood operations resumed on July 11.
“We understand they were operating without the approval of Port Authority,” Mr Wells said yesterday.
“They were trying to circumvent the cease and desist order. The Bahamas Maritime Authority (is) done with their investigation, and have gone back to London to write the report. We will be getting the report momentarily. The port controller has instructed port officers in Exuma to seize vessels conducting business.”
Mr Wells could not confirm how many vessels were seized up to press time, telling The Tribune: “Any vessel they put out to sea in that business we will take, there is a cease and desist order.”
The June 30 incident resulted in the death of an American woman, Maleka Jackson, and led two other people to suffer amputation of limbs. These included Mrs Jackson’s husband Tyran Jackson and another visitor, Stefanie Schaffer.
Lawyer Elliot Lockhart, QC, told The Tribune on Monday he knew nothing about a cease and desist order against the company, adding the government lacked “the power to shut him down”.
Mr Lockhart represents Clayton Patterson Smith, the owner of Four C’s.
Sickened 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
What you saying now QC Lockhart? I thought that the government couldn't do anything to your client?
I quote - “Nobody has the authority to shut him down vis a vis his other boats which are all properly licenced and certified. You think the government wants to pay damages? Because I would sue in a hurry.”
Gotoutintime 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Lockhart is all hat and no cattle---He still lives in his past supposed glory---His time is over!
BahamaPundit 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Now all we need is a PLP press release saying it's racist to take this man's boats and everybody has the right to work. They will also say how the FNM caused the accident with their rich UBP backers.
sealice 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
You of course are right am sure Sir Roland had something to do with this......
DDK 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
No, it was Putin!
BahamaPundit 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
If you analyze this matter, you have a perfect example why the Bahamas is failing. No shame. You take tourists out in your boat, and it blows up mangling and killing them. The tourists still in intensive care and the report is not even out, and you back on the job hustling as though nothing happened. Talk about thick skin!!! Shameless.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
The Bahamian way of life!!
DDK 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Truly sickening!
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Bahamians are too thick skinned. That is our problem. Murder somebody, so what. Steal from the job, who cares. Smuggle drugs, just making a living. You see this "thick skinned" lack of empathy in our politicians too. Nobody gives a darn about anything or anybody. Unfortunately, good customer service in the modern world requires a certain amount of empathy, tenderness and "soft skin." More importantly, in the modern world there are consequences! If you steal from a bank by way of fraudulent loans, you go to jail. Not here aka BOB.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
yep, it does not look like this guy's lawyer has any empathy either
sealice 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
This is the Legacy of the PLP!! and the 80's ...
OMG 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
It is pretty obvious to even a boating novice that the very limited amount of gas under the engine cover could not have caused this explosion. It was without a doubt gas fumes building up under the deck, not using an extractor fan before starting as is safe practice and then a spark from a bad wire such as leading to the bilge pump ignited the vapours .Gasoline mixed with the right amount of air has more explosive power than the equivalent amount of dynamite.
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
This problem is two-fold. The 4c Owner is reprehensible for resuming operations before the investigation was complete.
But why did it take "news reporting" to find out that they resumed operations. Was no one in the government in Exuma aware of this? Was the government not monitoring the situation as they claimed they would be?
Too much slackness all around if ya ask me!
Godson 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Tell_it_like_it_is, you have made the most sensible and insightful comment in this whole discussion. Regulatory enforcement is needed on the ground. I stated this to the Prime Minister when he was here in Long Island to present his governments' take on the reason to increase in VAT.
John 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
So if an airline company has an accident it will be required to pull all their aircraft out the air and keep them earth bound until a full investigation is completed? Something sounds amiss here as many of those blogging seem to have personal knowledge about what caused the explosion that caused injury and unfortunate loss of life. Yes the operator is wrong for defying officials and resuming operations. But all this ‘sparks from the bilge pump causing the explosions need to be investigated as to who caused the fuel leak. Explosions on boats with outboard engines is not a common occurrence.
Sickened 51 minutes ago
These were homemade boats from what I understand. If one is faulty then all need to be looked at.
With airlines, depending on the type of accident, many of the same model aircraft are also grounded/inspected until an investigation has occurred.
licks2 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
All licences in this nation belongs to the government. . .they can be recall if the government has a prima-facie case of public safety lapse. . .that is constitutional. It's like the NTSB can order any or all air crafts owned by Americans or coming to America to "to ground" and stay there until given release to "to air". . .as it did on 9/2011 twin tower attacks. . . or as they do. . .order all suspected air crafts "to ground" if there is credible evidence of risk to public safety!! QC don't mean much these day. . . Smith, Munroe, Gomez. . .now this one. . .
