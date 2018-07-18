0

Phil Mickelson's Amazing 'Flop Shot' Ahead Of Open

As of Wednesday, July 18, 2018

This amazing 'flop shot' by US golfer Phil Mickelson was filmed ahead of the 2018 Open Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland.

The competitive action gets underway Thursday and will come to a close Sunday.

