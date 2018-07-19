Mangrove Cay Needs

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Greetings, I am writing this letter from Mangrove Cay, Andros.

My husband and I moved home to Mangrove Cay 32 years ago. My husband had a dream of a project to help uplift his home town. He visited the then Prime Minister the Honourable Sir Lynden Pindling. When he told him of his plans and how we needed infrastructure, Sir Lynden was so pleased to have a Bahamian coming home to the island to make an investment.

Our infrastructure started happening right away. We soon had more dependable water, our roads changed from curry holes and mud to real streets, we then had electricity for the Christmas of 1989. The Mangrovians were so happy standing under electric light poles so very proud.

When the Honorable Hubert Ingram came into office, he gave us electricity to our well fields so our water service was even more dependable. Prime Minister Ingraham then had our government complex built, which again lifted us up and made us proud. Each step moved us forward.

When the Honourable Perry Christie came into office, in one term he had our roads repaved, and extended our airport and put in lights for emergency flights for night flights. Mr Ingraham came back to office and served one term. Mr Christie came back for two terms and we fell back and are on the same path today.

We have no doctor, no permanent administrator, no one in the office of BTC, or BPL, on a daily basis. We have two days a week for these services. Our BPL person has been given a promotion and we are very proud of her. Her time is split between South Andros and Mangrove Cay. However, BPL needs to hire another person for the office.

Our BTC person took a package and now we have a person come to the office from South Andros. BTC needs to also hire another person.

The road traffic person no longer gets a rental vehicle when he comes over once a week from South Andros, so he comes over when another government person comes to Mangrove Cay from South Andros. Sometimes, he does not come for two weeks at a time.

We have just learned that all new drivers will have to go to South Andros to do the written exam. This means a trip on the ferry at 8am then rent a vehicle for at least $75 a day to ride up to Kemps Bay, do the exam and come back to wait for the ferry till 4pm. All this and a licence cost $20, my gosh!

I will now go to the Bank of the Bahamas. I do realise some islands have no bank and we are some what blessed to have these two days. However, the bank has no cover for people waiting outside for 10am when they open. Then you and the other people on Mangrove Cay may be in there up to four hours waiting to be served. We have a manager in the office doing manager duties. Then a young lady doing computer and money transfers on the desk, leaving two young ladies looking out at the “sea” of faces waiting for attention. Again, we used to have three days a week and are put back to two days. Our island is full of enterprising young hard-working, business persons, sponge men, and fisherman, not to mention all our small businesses. Not counting teachers, and government personnel.

Everyone needing banking services. Many stories regarding our clinic have been passed around all we know is the original building has been in demolition for three years, it now is at a standstill. Why, only the good lord knows. Where the clinic is now is definitely not suitable. No one seems to have any idea what is going on, it’s a big mess.

Our island was growing and moving forward at fair pace, now we are going in the wrong direction. We came home as did others to build up Mangrove Cay, but we are going backwards at a very fast pace.

We are asking the powers that be to help correct some of our tangled mess, please. We all love being here on this peaceful beautiful Island and just need some attention to make our life so much more.

Frustration is at a high level in Mangrove Cay.



ELLIOTT & PAT GREENE

Andros

July 18, 2018.