Atlanta Visit Ends In Racial Barrage

A GROUP of Bahamian youth in Atlanta and former Cabinet minister Zhivargo Laing were verbally attacked at an Atlanta hotel Wednesday night by a white man who called them “n”, “sluts” and told them “go back to Africa,” Mr Laing said on his Guardian Radio talk show yesterday.

Before he was arrested by police, the man was punched in the face by another white man who came to their defence, Mr Laing told listeners.

“What the fella did amounted to a violation of our human rights, our civil rights,” Mr Laing, former state minister of finance, said.

The group travelled to Atlanta through the Bahamas Youth Leadership Development Programme. They were at a hotel when the incident took place.

“I was here and was able to bear witness to a racial attack, a verbal attack on ourselves and young people that was simply horrific,” Mr Laing said. “To have a grown man just nakedly hurling racial insults, calling our young women sluts; that they were assembling in the rooms to get the food that we were serving to them, to his mind they could be doing nothing but the outrageous so to him they were sluts and we were niggers and we needed to go back to Africa and (US President) Donald Trump was trying to do that, get us out of there and back to Africa – those were the words he hurled at us.”

He continued: “A white man saw this gentleman hurling these racial slurs at these young kids and walked up to him and asked him, ‘Why are you doing that to these young people? I have daughters. Why are you calling them these names?’ And this guy then proceeds to say to him, ‘You are nothing but white trash to be taking up for these people’… I have to tell you that gentlemen said, ‘I’m afraid you messed with the wrong white trash today’ and proceeded to drop kick this gentleman. Not very long after, maybe about 12 police officers with their vehicle came and they came under the impression that this guy hurling the slurs was being attacked by a mob of black people.

“We explained to the police officers what had happened. They asked him, ‘Were you hurling racial slurs at these people?’ He admitted to doing so. I watched as these police officers’ demeanor changed. You could see them get deflated by what was for them now a different scenario.

“As an adult,” Mr Laing said, “I could take your hurling stuff at me. But children? Children? How additionally more offensive.”

Mr Laing said his team encouraged the young people to share their feelings about the incident.

“There was anger, there was disappointment, there was shock for some of them that this could actually happen,” he said. “But so many of them said what immediately came to their mind was we had just come from the international human and civil rights centre, saw this thing on television, saw this thing on recording and pictures and here we were living this.”

The National Centre for Civil and Human Rights is a museum in Georgia dedicated to the achievements of the civil rights movement in the United States and the broader worldwide human rights movement. Among other things, the youth leadership group visited the gravesite of the late Martin Luther King at the National Historical Park in Atlanta yesterday.

One girl on Mr Laing’s show said she was upset and felt horrible by what happened the day before, having never been called such names. A boy said he felt discriminated against. They said they were enraged. One boy said he was encouraged two other white men came to their rescue and defended him.

Mr Laing said he didn’t feel the incident was something that should be used to cast aspersions on the US as a whole, though he noted that in recent times many observers have noticed more overt racial friction in the country. He said the incident was reported to the Bahamas Consulate General’s office in Atlanta.

In recent months, incidents of racially motivated altercations have been publicised in American media, with many of the events being filmed on cell phones.