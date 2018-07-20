Super Value Ends Staff ‘Sex’ Benefit

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SUPER VALUE President Rupert Roberts said yesterday the company will discontinue covering enhanced maternity expenses of its employees because an increase in staff pregnancies is affecting the company’s medical fund at a time when there has also been a significant increase in catastrophic care expenses.

In a memo to staff, the company said it will no longer cover maternity costs, “ie prenatal, delivery, postnatal or any other expenses pertaining to maternity”.

“We must keep our expenses within budget so that we will have funds available for emergencies and catastrophic illnesses,” the memo continued.

The memo confused some Facebook users who mistakenly thought the company has chosen to ignore the provisions of the Employment Act that prescribe the obligations of employers with respect to employees on maternity leave.

Speaking of how prevalent pregnancies have become among staff, Mr Roberts told The Tribune: “Pregnancies in young people in the past 24 months have really intensified. I have personnel who give me hiring and firing counts every week. Now I ask him to give me the pregnancies and birth numbers too. We were taking it in stride. It’s no problem covering the expenses but (senior staff) is seeing things in healthcare that is scaring them. We have a big reserve and they want to keep it big.”

Mr Roberts admitted he hopes the policy shift influences the sexual proclivities of his staff.

“It might discourage sex in the back room,” he said. “We find them in coolers and everywhere else, the warehouse; back shots are easy you know, sex is a pretty easy thing.

“I believe (going forward) girls are not going to think there is a particular advantage looking to work here because Super Value pays for pregnancies,” he said. “I think among the cashiers, they don’t care if they get pregnant or they say, ‘let me have my babies now if someone else is going to pay for it.’ Even husbands say, ‘let’s have the babies now, Super Value is paying.’ We were paying it every time. They loved it, the ones that were indulging in it.

“We have 750 beautiful women. Fellas came in and targeted them, got babies and don’t have to pay. We’re not going to put money up for that anymore, but instead for things like cancer and heart attacks and the like.”

Mr Roberts said executives did not survey staff before implementing the new policy. He said if there is significant pushback, he would encourage his team to reverse the policy.

“If they say, ‘give me the roses while I live, I’m not going to have cancer, get mashed up in an accident and have broken legs and be crippled all my life, I want my baby money now,’ I’ll say ‘okay let’s go for it, but then what are you going to do if you exhaust the fund and you have a life-threatening disease?’ I’m really surprised that something negative has come out of this. “Somebody may be jealous that we pay 100 percent medical expenses for all staff and that’s really unheard of in the world today that we do so.”

Mr Roberts said the food store chain will continue going beyond the requirements of the labour laws. Though it is not enrolled in an insurance plan, the company has one of the most progressive medical coverage policies in the country, he said.

“We don’t have insurance but anybody that gets sick we not only pay for it, my daughter and myself go down to Doctors Hospital with them, we go to PMH with them, we consult doctors, we work with the family.”

He said the company recently paid $70,000 for someone to get heart surgery. It paid $40,000 for someone else to get an operation.

“We have the best medical plans in the Bahamas and we take care of our staff,” he said.