Three Arrested After Morning Raid

POLICE arrested three suspects yesterday after an early morning armed robbery.

According to reports from police, shortly after 2am three armed men entered the property of the Learning Resources Unit on Mackey Street, held the security officer and another man at bay and robbed the officer of a cell phone and a set of keys, before tying him up.

Officers of the operational unit "Steady the Land" and Mobile Division officers, responded and after a short chase, captured the three suspects and recovered a 9 millimetre pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition and the stolen property.

The security officer was not injured; however, the second man, who was gun butted, was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.