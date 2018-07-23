Murderers? Hang ‘Em And Move On

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said he has no issue “hanging” any person convicted of murder and “moving on”.

The comment came as he insisted his long-held views on capital punishment have not wavered nor changed since being elected to office in May 2017.

Addressing reporters as he exited Calvary Deliverance Church following a service yesterday, Dr Minnis made it clear if it was up to him, people convicted of murder would be hanged without any remorse on his behalf.

He was responding to questions over the potential for amendments to the Juries Act as referenced by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold last week.

According to Mr Newbold, the House of Assembly is expected to soon debate amendments to the Juries Act, clearing up some provisions to the death penalty for murder.

In response yesterday, Dr Minnis said: “Let’s get it clear, I am a strong advocate of hanging. That has not changed. That will not change.

“However, I am bounded by the laws. But I am a strong advocate for hanging.”

When asked if there were plans being considered by his administration to take the capital punishment debate to referendum this term, Dr Minnis said the issue remains a matter that has to be discussed by his Cabinet prior to any further moves.

Nonetheless he said: “What everybody knows, the world knows, the Bahamas knows that I believe in hanging. I have no reservations about hanging you and moving on.”

Although the law allows for capital punishment, the death penalty has not been carried out since January 2000. That year, David Mitchell was executed for stabbing two German tourists to death.

In 2006, the London-based Privy Council ruled the Bahamas’ mandatory death sentence for convicted murderers was unconstitutional. In 2011 the Ingraham administration amended the death penalty law to specify the “worst of the worst” murders that would warrant execution.

Under the amended law, a person who kills a police or defence force officer, member of the Departments of Customs or Immigration, judiciary or prison services would be eligible for a death sentence. A person would also be eligible for death once convicted of murdering someone during a rape, robbery, kidnapping or act of terrorism.

There have been calls by several international bodies over the last decade for the Bahamas to abolish the death penalty outright.

Attorney General Carl Bethel has maintained on several occasions, the country has no intention of adhering to these calls.

In January, Mr Bethel addressed the international recommendations that the country has not accepted during his national report to the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group session in Geneva, Switzerland.

“. . . There is no appetite on the streets if you will in the Bahamas for any ability for compromise on that issue (capital punishment),” Mr Bethel told the UN. “It is an emotive matter and so what we try and do is to show through raising our conviction rates, through our prosecutors, to give a sense of comfort to the populace that there is a remedy, there is a punishment that fits the crime.”

He added: “The Bahamas maintains its position on the retention of the death penalty. In fact, one of the recommendations submitted by the Constitutional Commission, after consultation, was the retention of the death penalty. The Bahamas continues to recognise the lawfulness of the death penalty as a punishment for the crimes of murder and treason, on a discretionary basis and subject to the conditions laid down in the case law.

“That said,” he continued, “the Bahamas is not considering any immediate action to establish a formal moratorium on the death penalty. The last mandated execution took place 17 years ago, even in the absence of a formal moratorium.”

While in opposition, the Free National Movement frequently called for the death penalty to be enforced.