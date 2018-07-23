‘No Role For Dpp In Social Media War’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday expressed shock over the government’s decision to refer a “simple social media, political war” to the director of public prosecutions.

In a press statement, Mr Mitchell questioned the use of the state apparatus to investigate “some phantom alleged criminal behaviour,” and suggested there was an agenda to intimidate PLP supporters.

He condemned the move as shameful and “nakedly political,” adding the party expected to see the specific directions given by Attorney General Carl Bethel gazetted as required by law.

“We think the real story here is the prosecutions that were unleashed on PLP MPs; this is now victor’s justice again,” Mr Mitchell said.

“This reference to the DPP is designed to intimidate PLP partisans in their social media warfare against FNM trolls who continue to defame the PLP and its leaders.

“If however, the FNM persists in this folly, the PLP has a litany of complaints against FNM trolls on line and (advocacy group) Save The Bays, all engaged in smear campaigns against the PLP.”

Mr Mitchell added: “We recall that in the case of Save The Bays, the FNM shut down the investigation into their conduct and funding. We are prepared to so inform the director of public prosecutions as well about our suspicions so that there is balance in his investigations.”

Viral allegations concerning a political “war room” and its purported campaign of dirty tricks against Free National Movement candidates in the run up to the 2017 general election surfaced on social media last week.

The videos and voice notes detail a personal, unrelated disagreement between two members of the purported war room, which unleashed a litany of allegations and WhatsApp screenshots as the pair tried to discredit each other.

It is alleged – and strongly denied by PLP officials – people were paid by supporters of the PLP to gather and disseminate false information on FNM party candidates, including now-ministers Marvin Dames, Dionisio D’Aguilar and Jeff Lloyd.

Among those claims, were also scurrilous allegations of “hits” being sanctioned and sex trafficking.

On Sunday, Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune he referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskins because it raised serious issues.

The Tribune’s report on Monday stated Mr Gaskins had been “tasked with investigating the veracity of claims.” However the DPP does not investigate matters, instead the office refers a matter to the police if it deems so appropriate. The police will then consult with the DPP after they determine if there is sufficient evidence for a charge.

The Constitution (Amendment) Act 2017 mandates all instructions from an attorney general to the director of public prosecutions be gazetted.

Yesterday Mr Bethel explained he did not give the DPP a formal directive, but forwarded the video recording he received on WhatsApp after hearing allegations of “hits” being ordered.

“I just forwarded the whole document,” Mr Bethel said. “I just sent it to him. Any other member of the public could have done so. What he does with it, if he does something or he does nothing, is up to him. I have not asked him what he has done or not done. If he wishes to say something or refer to another agency that’s up to him but hearing that concerned me.”

In his press statement, Mr Mitchell continued: “What a complete and utter waste of police and prosecution time.

“Not to mention the fact that the director of public prosecutions is supposed to be an independent creature. We look forward then to the specific directions being gazetted according to the law that the FNM has now passed and brought into force.

“The problem for us is that on what we see, no offence is disclosed. This is a simple social media, political war of ‘you say and I say.’ That is now to be elevated to the use of the state’s apparatus to investigate some phantom alleged criminal behaviour.”