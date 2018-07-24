Patient Registration Change

MANAGEMENT of Princess Margaret Hospital has advised the general public that patient registration services have been redirected from the main registration window located in the pharmacy waiting area to the General Business Office and the Accident & Emergency registration area at this time.

PMH officials have said while patients can expect delays in the registration process, there has been no denial of service and patient care.

According to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, the redirection of registration occurred because some staff members called in sick.

“Management apologises for any inconvenience caused, and appreciates the cooperation of the public during this time,” health officials said.