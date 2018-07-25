Advocates Win

THE Advocates, a well-balanced team of Lee Davis, Alcondo Hepburn, Janice Hoyte, Tara Johnson and Yule Hoyte, put on an amazing display of good bowling last night to claim the first place prize of $1,200 in the 2018 Kalik Bowling Team Tournament.

The Advocates shot scores of 967, 1,075 and 1,126 for an average of 211, finishing 270 pins over Rum Runners, the $600 winner and second place finisher.

In Your Guts won the $400 third place prize by edging out the Brooklyn Strikers by a mere 42 pins.

The top male player in competition last night was Raymond Adderley of RUM Runners with a 656 high three game set. Runner-up was David Slatter of Pocket Crushers with a 245 second high game and a 648 second high set. Bud Cambridge of the Strike Force struck for the high game of 254.

The ladies were led by Tara Johnson of The Advocates who downed the pins for a 576 high three game series. She was followed by Xynea Johnson of the Brooklyn Strikers who toppled the pins for a 567 second high set. Janice Hoyte of The Advocates mowed down the pins for the high game of 241.

The final standings of the top five teams after week six are as follows:

The Advocates 200.0

Team Average

Rum Runners 197.0

Team Average

In Your Guts 196.7 Team

Average

Brooklyn Strikers 196.2

Team Average

Pocket Crushers 196.0

Team Average

