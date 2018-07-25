Three Face Court Accused Of Armed Robbery

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were arraigned on armed robbery charges yesterday.

Tyrell Higgs, 25, Taniko Turner, 36, and Randolf Bain, 35, are accused of robbing Javon Butler of a grey and blue Samsung cellphone worth $180 on July 19 while armed with a handgun.

The three were also charged with breaking and entering the Learning Resource Centre with intent to steal.

Bain was separately charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and receiving.

It is alleged that he had a pistol, ammunition and received a grey and blue Samsung phone on July 19.

The men will return to court on November 1 to be served with a voluntary bill of indictment. They were not required to enter a plea.