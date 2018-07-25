Valsartan Recall Clarification

EDITOR, The Tribune.
THERE seems to be a bit of confusion in the general populace and on social media regarding the recent recall of Valsartan, a drug used to treat high blood pressure. The recall did NOT affect ALL brands.
Please see attached, a letter from Novartis (the original manufacturer of Valsartan) which was addressed to all the physicians in this region. (Novartis Central America & Caribbean)
The letter stated that “We want to emphasise that the active ingredient detected with the impurity is not used in the manufacturing process of Diovan®, CoDiovan®, Exforge®, Exforge HCT® and Vymada®, so we can confirm that noneof these batches have been imported and/or distributed in the countries of this region.”
Hopefully, the letter will help to clarify some concerns regarding the unaffected brands.
BARBARA WILSON
Nassau,
July 22, 2018.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID