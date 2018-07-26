Baha Mar Awaits Crystal Palace Demolition Nod

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Baha Mar yesterday said it was still awaiting the necessary regulatory approvals to begin demolishing the former Crystal Palace resort and casino, although its target dates have not altered.

Robert Sands, the $4.2bn development's senior vice-president of governmental and external affairs, told Tribune Business that work has yet to start after several sources reported seeing heavy trucks carrying debris from the Wyndham/Crystal Palace area on roads near Baha Mar.

"It hasn't commenced," Mr Sands said of the planned demolition. "Baha Mar is still in the process of getting its approvals; it will begin as soon as we have them. All the requirements of the Ministry of Works are in the process."

Desmond Bannister, minister of works, told Tribune Business that the Cable Beach-based resort's demolition plans "certainly haven't come across my desk yet", while Romauld Ferreira, minister of the environment and housing, could not be reached for comment.

Mr Sands, meanwhile, said he was "not aware" that Baha Mar and its owner, Hong Kong-based conglomerate, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be completed and submitted for government approval prior to demolition work beginning.

He added that Baha Mar still hoped to initiate its demolition plans by "late summer", and said: "We're hoping for those same dated pending regulatory approvals."

The demolition of the former Crystal Palace resort and casino this summer is a key part of Baha Mar's expansion plans beyond the Rosewood hotel opening in May.

Graeme Davis, Baha Mar's president, told Tribune Business it hoped to "clear the site" by Christmas to make way for family-friendly amenities such as pools and water-based features - ambitions it has harboured since CTFE was selected as Baha Mar's new owner.

Listing the developer's plans, Mr Davis said: "We have some additional restaurants we have to finish; the opening of a steakhouse; the opening of a restaurant by the pier and beach, and demolition of the Crystal Palace to create some additional family amenities, which we will share at a future moment."

Mr Davis said the demolition was planned for completion "before the end of the year", with tear-down of the former resort and casino property to start "by the end of summer". "We hope to have it cleaned up by Christmas time," Baha Mar's president, declining to provide specific details on CTFE's plans.

The demolition will free up prime beachfront land from an aged property that has now outlived its usefulness. The hotel and casino were last used as a training facility for Baha Mar employees, and also as offices/accommodation for China Construction America (CCA), the project's main contractor.