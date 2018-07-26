Firefighters Battle Double Blaze In New Providence

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two structural fires that occurred in New Providence yesterday morning, one at the D'Albenas Agency in Palmdale and the second at an abandoned building on Bay Street.

According to head of Police Fire Services, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans police received reports of the D'Albenas Agency fire shortly after 6am.

"When the first two units had arrived, we met smoke coming from a very large warehouse," CSP Evans said.

"This warehouse extends probably about 500ft in length and was probably about 150-200ft in width.

"The crews, when they arrived here, they met smoke coming from this structure, the entire structure. And because of the amount of smoke, all of the units which are on New Providence were called out, along with the management team."

He added off-duty officers also had to be called to assist with the fire. There was no major damage to the D'Albenas facility, but the smoke did spread throughout the entire warehouse.

"And so at that point, management had to make a determination concerning the movement of their staff members. And at this point the fire does not pose any threat to the facility itself," CSP Evans said.

"Officers, they made their way (in) the interior of the facility, and in some instances they had to travel about 200 feet, where there was zero visibility and there was…pretty much in a confined area.

"So all of the safety precautionary measures were used. We've had to bring in all of the available protective breathing apparatus for the respiratory protection of the officers. And so we've had to bring in all of the available extra bottles to ensure that the officers were able to work."

Up to yesterday evening, CSP Evans could not confirm the cause of the fire. He told reporters that fire investigators arrived about an hour after the fire was reported, but the investigation is still ongoing.

During yesterday morning's press conference, CSP Evans said approximately 20 officers remained on the scene, but some of the officers had to be released to a fire at a two-storey structure on Bay Street, west of the Tourism Police Station.

At the scene of that fire, Inspector Demeris Armbrister told reporters that two units responded to that fire.

"On arrival, we would have met light smoke emanating from this structure that appears to be abandoned at this time," he said.

"Our officers would have made checks of the interior of the building. And they would found that a…small fire was confined to the electrical panels.

"The flames was extinguished, at this time, the cause of this is believed to be electrical."

He added that the damage was "minor".

The officer said attending to the fire was a "major challenge", as traffic, tourists, and pedestrians had to be factored in. However, he said officers were able to get their quickly, locate the fire, and extinguish it in a "timely fashion".

Ultimately, he described it as a "hectic morning".

"Our officers would have left a fire that's still ongoing at the D'Albenas Agency, and would have responded here. So we would have had a really really hectic morning.

"I know officers are tired, but (they've done a) good job, and I would like to applaud them for the hard work that they are doing and encourage them to continue on."

He added that resources were not an issue, but manpower was a "little short". However, he said "we're a bunch of resilient officers, and we know how to get the job done. And that's what we did this morning."