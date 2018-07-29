Woman Dies After Being Hit By Cars On Prince Charles Drive

Police in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that left a woman dead on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm, the woman was attempting to walk across Prince Charles Drive in the area of the Wok Restaurant when she was struck by two vehicles - a 2011 Buick Regal, which was traveling in the east bound lane and a black Nissan Cube, which was traveling in the west bound lane. Both drivers remained on the scene and are assisting police with the investigation.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead. Officers from the RBPF Traffic Division are investigating.