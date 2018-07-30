Keep An Eye On The Profit

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE sponsoring of promotional events etc must be sensibly approved where there is a chance that profit will be made.

Over the years, Tourism and related Government agencies have sponsored events which simply were totally irrational - there was no chance even a break-even could have been achieved.

The IAAF Relays event - introduced as this would be the catalyst for Nassau and the facilities especially the Sports Centre would break into the global International Sports events but what happened? A lot of pomp, ceremony and talk and little else where it really mattered - at the gate - vendors and more importantly spectators especially visitors.

Hotels gave away rooms to basically fill them. Athletes do not play after hours - do not drink - do not gamble so where was the potential revenue coming from?

There is no doubt that the Popeye Bowl also should have been cancelled as that was worse than the IAFF no spectators period.

Did the previous Government have it all wrong on Sports Tourism - they looked at it with a big eye - totally hyped the potential where reality told you unfortunately differently.

ABRAHAM MOSS



Nassau,

July 25, 2018.