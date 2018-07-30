Hit And Run Horror Suspect Arrested

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is in custody assisting police with their investigation into a harrowing hit and run incident that resulted in a man’s death on Robinson Road nearly two weeks ago, according to Chief Superintendent of Police Ken Strachan.

The deceased, Andre Sands, was attempting to cross the street when a red F150 truck struck him.

CCTV footage of the incident was viewed and shared hundreds of times on social media, with many commenting on the horrific nature of the accident.

The distressing footage shows Mr Sands carefully watching the road as a number of vehicles drive by. He begins crossing the carriageway and then looks to his left for oncoming traffic.

Halfway across, he suddenly becomes aware of the truck speeding towards him to his right and before he can jump out of the way, the vehicle slams into him.

CSP Strachan said: “Once we conclude our enquiries, the necessary actions will be taken.”

He said the police force is making progress with respect to all the latest traffic fatalities, noting Sands’ death was one of many to occur on the road recently.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.