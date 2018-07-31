No Going Back: Bethel Rejects Smith Plea To Postpone Demolition Deadline

By AVA TURNQUEST
ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel yesterday rejected an appeal for the government to stall shanty town evictions pending looming court action from a group of 200 residents.
Human rights attorney Fred Smith, QC, sent the plea to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Mr Bethel and other senior government members on behalf of residents of shanty towns in New Providence and Abaco.
The July 29 letter was sent on behalf of approximately 200 residents of “unregulated communities across the islands of New Providence and Abaco,” and a non-governmental organisation called Respect Our Homes Limited (ROHL).
ROHL was formed, according to the letter, with the object of advocating human rights causes of the occupants of unregulated communities in the Bahamas.
Residents in New Providence were given until August 10 to vacate their homes before the structures are bulldozed, while evictions for those in Abaco are slated for next year.
“No the government has announced a timeline,” Mr Bethel said yesterday, “we extended that timeline. That time is up, when it is up and the government will proceed. And any attempts by this so-called company Respect Our Homes Limited will be vigorously resisted by the state, any attempts to seek group or collective rights over and above what the law provides for the individual. We will be vigorously defending the right of the committee and government to assert law and order.”
Mr Bethel insisted residents with cogent, legitimate rights or expectations could present their claim to the Shanty Town Action Task Force.
Earlier this month, the government delayed its July 31 deadline for shantytown evictions until August, to ensure that it covered “all legal grounds,” according to Labour Minister Dion Foulkes, who heads the task force.
Mr Foulkes previously said all the properties being used for unregulated communities, with the exception of one, is constituted as Crown land leased by the government to Bahamians for the purpose of farming.
Yesterday, Mr Smith said: “If they’re on government land and the government thinks they’re trespassing, well take them to court and evict them. Just like when you’re a landlord of a property you have to go to court to evict them. They now admit in their public utterances, that most people are tenants of the Crown.
“If they’re tenants of the Crown,” Mr Smith continued, “why not pursue their right to title through the courts? They don’t want to do that because people would have possessory title and adverse title under the Limitation Act. That’s the problem they face, because even if those properties were rented out as farm land, the fact is they have been farmed and as urbanisation expanded to those areas, the government made them stop.
“And if you go out to many of these shantytowns, they are farming on that land. You can’t stand by and let somebody break your lease for five, ten, 30, 45 years – it’s called acquiescence, waiver, adverse title.”
Mr Smith added: “They have a big problem on their hands, and so they should because they’ve allowed people to build homes, to create a life, to create communities on these properties, you don’t bulldoze them overnight.”
In his letter to the government, Mr Smith claims the policy to eradicate unregulated communities “is unconstitutional and infringes the guarantee against freedom from discrimination embodied” in the Constitution.
However, Mr Bethel yesterday said he doubts Mr Smith will be able to marshal a specific interest that is common to everybody to satisfy the country’s law on class action suits.
Mr Bethel said: “There may well be legitimate issues that individuals may have. The government is not insensitive to matters that concern individual rights or expectations. If people have legitimate rights or expectations they are able to make representation or someone may make representation on their behalf. Nobody is insensitive to the rights of individuals.”
He continued: “(The letter) it appears to be a transparent attempt to create some entitlement for this company to enforce group or collective assertion of rights. This letter is an attempt to get around Bahamian law. In my view, it does not have the merit that it purports to have, that is all.
“Individuals have rights peculiar to themselves, and those rights will not be pushed aside and discounted. Any cogently advanced right that has grounding in law will not be ignored. But this attempt in this letter in my view to get around provisions of law is transparent and in my view, useless.”
OriginalBey 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Typical high-powered attorney tactic. Exploit the law and create continuous delays until the government gets frustrated and bends to the will of law breakers. I hope the administration does follow through on its commitment. Enough is enough. Shanty town residents welcome to adulthood!
DDK 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Way to go A.G.!
sirD 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Stop living on free land
SP 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Get rid of Fred Smith and the parasites he represents!
geostorm 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Way to go Attorney General! Bahamians are being evicted every day from their homes what makes illegal immigrants different. Fred Smith needs to channel his energies towards ensuring that Haitian immigrants take the proper steps to work and live in the Bahamas.that would be beneficial to both sides.
TheMadHatter 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Thank God that Minnis had the sense to put someone as smart as Carl Bethel as our AG. I see a position as PM in Carl's future.
It is time for the soldiers of this invading army to be dealt with. Follow in the steps of Hungary, Pohland, Czechoslovakia, and now most recently ... Italy.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Really....Carl Bethel? LOL
TalRussell 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Ma Comrade AG Carl Wilshire appears unconvinced by the pleas King's Counsel Freddy. The Shantytowns must cease to exist but is there logic to the argument that the government cannot simply bulldoze down peoples possessions and dump their children's out onto the streets. There has to be a coming together that does not take away the Shantytowns time is over... Seems fair comprise when not a single MP or senator have been arrested and charged failure file financial disclosures. Hasn't the MP's and senators time come and gone... how long now under Minnis and Carl Wilshire.... they should have done be nearing fifty percent time served their 2 years jail sentences. { Just can't makes up such discriminatory injustice }.
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Tal - why don't you petition government to increase the employee contribution portion of NIB by 10 percentage points? from 3.4 up to 13.4? They can use the extra 10% from everybody's salaries to pay all the bills and livings expenses of people of Haitian descent. We can pay their light bills, and buy uniforms for the kids to attend our free public schools, and if there are too many seats filled at the govt clinic, we can use some of the money on those mornings, to taxi some of them over to a private clinic and pay the private doctor bills for them. We can also pay our defense forces to station 3 of our large RBDF ships in the southern seas and await the approach of a sloop and offer them a free ride to Nassau. The officers can photograph the persons and take their names and date of birth etc and send that info by satellite internet to Nassau and the Passport office can print their spanking new passports and have one of their officers meet the ship at the base on arrival and hand out the passports as they debark. Then fuel up, turn around, and head south to pick up the next group. I'm sure more and more sloops will be there waiting over time as the word gets out. Let's bring in like 2 million between now and Christmas. There are 12 million down there, so that will leave us some to bring in next year. In the meantime, we can send the police around to just start going to Bahamian homes and shooting Bahamians dead and let the undertakers cart them off, leaving the homes vacant and available for these new Bahamian passport holders. Sounds like a good plan? Would you and Fred be happy with that?
OriginalBey 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Add in the requirement that RBDF officers must become fluent in Creole so they can communicate effectively and I think Fred will sign off on that. I am so fascinated how we allow our political biases to drive us to challenge everything an administration does. If this were the PLP in power TAL wouldn't have said a peep.
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Ma Comrade The Mad, is you now giving us more information that this going be the "heart" of Imperial red shirts cabinet's argument bulldozing children's out onto busy traffic streets - before Judge?
DDK 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
You have outdone yourself, Oh Mad One!
bogart 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
I hears you MadHatter...dese orders are likely to be rescinded.to stop der bulldozers ...once da wimmen starts talking who da babies daddies are ....watch da play...see if what I saying aint da truth.......lol
Voltaire 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Smith's point is that there is a clear case of discrimination going on here. The government says the shanty towns are unregulated. Ok, but then they have also admitted that Over The Hill communities are unregulated, and face the same sanitation, building code and land title issues as shanty towns. Also, the Shanty Town Task Force found that only 6% of those living in shanty towns are illegal. The other 94% have a right to be here. So, why is the government rehabilitating Over the Hill but demolishing shanty towns if their issues are almost identical and if neither is populated by a majority of illegals? There an only be one answer, because one is populated by Bahamians and the other by mostly legal Haitians. That is discrimination and it is illegal in The Bahamas. Read the constitution.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Voltaire - then maybe we need a referendum to adopt Haiti's Constitution as our own. Then we can do what the Haitian government would do if a large group of Bahamians went down there and tried to do what the Haitians are doing here.
No Bahamians have done this - because they have better sense, and know that such foolishness would not be tolerated by the Haitian government.
Let's make the Haitian Constitution our own - then maybe we can be a Bahamas that is owned and run by Bahamians.
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Come Hell or High Water
