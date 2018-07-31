Us Embassy Reveals Youth Ambassadors

THE US Embassy in Nassau is pleased to announce the students selected to participate in the prestigious Youth Ambassadors Programme set for August 7-29 in the United States.

This year, students from New Providence were eligible to apply to participate in the programme. The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs sponsors the Youth Ambassadors Programme which aims to promote mutual understanding, respect and collaboration between people in the United States and the Caribbean.

The six students selected to participate in this year’s programme include Karajahyah Forbes, a 9th grader at Temple Christian High School, Alia Heastie and Shappelle Marshall, 9th and 11th graders respectively at Queen’s College, Carlysle Brown, an 11th grade student at St Anne’s School along with Darnelle Coicous and Durran Thompson, both 11th grade students at CV Bethel High School. The embassy chose Shaquille Sands to accompany the group as the adult mentor. Ms. Sands teaches at CV Bethel Senior High School.

The youth ambassadors recently visited the US Embassy and met with Public Affairs Officer Penny Rechkemmer as part of their pre-departure orientation. The students also participated in a volunteer service programme with Hands for Hunger. Hands for Hunger is a humanitarian organisation committed to the elimination of unnecessary hunger an reduction of food waste through the creation of engaging partnerships with local businesses. The youth ambassadors also had a unique opportunity to engage US State Department alum, Kerel Pinder, a Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), fellow at the American Corner to discuss leadership development and life skills.

During the three-week programme in the United States, The Bahamas’ youth ambassadors along with other youth leaders from throughout the region will visit Brattleboro, Vermont for orientation and team building. Next, the participants will be divided into groups and travel to various US cities for a homestay experience. The programme will conclude in Washington, DC. Upon their return to New Providence, the youth ambassadors will work together to develop and execute a community service project.