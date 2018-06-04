Nib Director Resigns

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Insurance Board Director Patricia Hermanns has tendered her resignation from the corporation effective June 15.

A copy of her resignation letter was shared on social media on Friday, and its validity was confirmed by incoming Labour Director John Pinder.

In her letter to staff members, dated May 31, Ms Hermanns said the decision came after "careful consideration and reflection."

"I am grateful for the opportunity afforded to me to serve this organisation and the people it represents and I appreciate the support you have given to me during my tenure with the Board," she wrote.

"I encourage you as I leave to continue to strive toward excellence and wish you the greatest of success in your endeavours."

Ms Hermanns was appointed to the post on September 1, 2016. The post is described as the CEO of NIB, heading the executive management team responsible for the day-to-day operations of the social-security organisation.

She entered the post as a former banking and insurance executive with more than 30 years experience in the financial services sector, credited with managing corporate transitions for greater efficiency and effectiveness, and successfully launching new life and health insurance as well as investment products and services.