Accessibility Remains Importantissue For Disability Council

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

Efforts to promote awareness of the disabled community are finally paying off, however, one big obstacle still remains - creating accessibility to public buildings and businesses, according to the president of the National Council For Disability.

Sheila Culmer has worked with people with disabilities for over half a century, and yet after all this time the main goal remains the same - to make sure the differently abled are seen and heard, and where possible, accommodated.

"I always say there is room for improvement. Since my participation, I can assure you we have come a mighty long way and we still have much more to do," she told Tribune Health. "(But) there hasn't been much in adapting our buildings so that persons with disabilities can access them, but we at the Council are trying our best to promote the awareness and involvement in our communities."

During the current month of activities hosted by the Council, which runs until June 30, members recently gathered on Rawson Square for a rally under the theme "Let Your Disability Open Your Eyes to Your True Ability".

Ms Culmer said the objective is to maximise the integration of individuals with disabilities within the social and economic life of the country. Additionally, the Council seeks to provide special facilities in the least restricted environments, and strive for an adequate preparation of natural resources to be allocated to meet the needs of those with disabilities, all the while encouraging self-help, self-determination and self-advocacy at all times.

"This is to bring an awareness of the disabled so we hope the things we are doing will stimulate empathy for the disabled; promoting advocacy, dignity, equality and sensitivity. Actually, before going to the square, we visited the House of Assembly and we were well received, but one of the struggles was - and this is exactly what we are trying to bring to the attention of the powers that be - that thing called access for all persons within all buildings. We had a struggle with getting some of our members inside of the House of Assembly," she said.

Ms Culmer was happy to share that later on during the afternoon, there were a number of Members of Parliament who took part activities designed "to sensitise and make persons aware of what it is to have a disability."

Among them were St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, who was blindfolded and had to walk with a cane, and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin, who demonstrated moving around in a wheelchair.

"We called this the assimilation exercise," said Ms Culmer.

Other highlights included the sharing of personal experiences with disability. A mother spoke about her disabled daughter who is now in her 20s. And a young man talked about how he became disabled because of his participation in Junkanoo parades. He said it was due to his height and carrying a lead banner that he developed severe back problems which led to him having to rely on crutches to walk.

"We also had Dr Carolyn Hanna who is actually the person who got me involved," said Ms Culmer. I can truly say she pioneered education for persons with disabilities and slow learners so she spoke on that. We had a visually handicapped gentleman who presented his life story. We completed the evening with the releasing of balloons and a Junkanoo rush-out by the Barabbas (and the Tribe) group."

With events like this and others hosted over the years, Ms Culmer said she is beginning to feel like her efforts are paying off. For her, it is amazing to see how people are supporting and participating in events organised by the Council.

"If there is anything that I can say about my involvement with the disabled, I think my greatest accomplishment is that of empowerment and making them feel like they can do it," she said.

Upcoming events include the opening of the Bahamas National Council For Disability conference at the British Colonial Hilton this Thursday, June 7, at 7.30pm, with forum sessions on Friday and Saturday at 9.30am daily.

For more information, readers are encouraged to contact the Bahamas National Council For Disability on Collins Avenue, at 328-8553 or 341-5209.