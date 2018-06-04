And The National Honour Goes To . . .

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Advisory Committee for National Honours is calling on the public to submit nominations of notable Bahamians to be considered for a national award.

In accordance with the National Honours Act of 2016, the ten-member committee is inviting Bahamians to “make recommendations” of noteworthy individuals worthy of national recognition.

The awards will highlight citizens who have excelled in their respective fields and have contributed to national development in a significant matter.

Announcing the various categories, Mark Humes, Fort Charlotte MP and committee chairman, said: “The established awards under Section 5 of the Act are as follows: The Order of National Hero, the Order of Nation, the Order of The Bahamas, the Order of Excellence, the Order of Distinction, the Order of Merit, the Order of Lignum Vitae, any other honour constituted by the governor-general by order.”

Mr Humes added the committee will also be accepting nominations for “Distinguished Service Medals for citizens of The Bahamas in recognition of exceptional service in public service or the civil society, Badges of Honour for persons in the civil society who perform exceptional service to The Bahamas, and Medals for Bravery undertaken in The Bahamas by any person.”

Idris Reid, committee advisor and consultant, said there is no limit for the number of nominations that can be submitted. He also said the committee will receive and select nominations and then make recommendations.

“In as much as this is the launch of the first National Honours System for The Bahamas, naturally great care will be taken by the committee to include in the persons being honoured … the best of the best,” he said.

Mr Humes added the nominations do not include a particular age limit. The chairman said: “We’re looking for visionary pioneer leadership in various areas where persons have made extraordinary achievements obtaining excellence in the country… some of the awards can (even) be awarded to persons who are no longer with us.”

When asked what would be considered a significant contribution to national development made by potential nominees, Mr Humes told The Tribune: “The person must have made – and this is one of the highest honours – seminal contributions to The Bahamas and the contribution (must have) altered the cause of the history of the Bahamas in positive ways.”

Senator Fred Mitchell, a representative for the opposition on the advisory committee, also explained the significance of having a National Honours system.

“This Act is the culmination of 20 or more years of advocacy by the National Heroes Day Committee … we’ve borrowed the British Honours for long enough and we’re now at year 45, so this is an appropriate time to actually indigenise the honours,” he said.

Nominations forms are available at the Cabinet Office in New Providence and at the Office of the Administrator in all Districts of the Family Islands. They are also online at www.bahamas.gov.bs.

Completed nomination forms should be submitted to the secretary of the National Honours Secretariat, Cabinet Office no later than June 11.

Nomination forms must include in-depth details outlining the reason the nominee should be considered for an award. Under no circumstances should the nominee be made aware of their nomination.

Mr Humes said: “This award is going to be very much like what we would find with the Queen’s Honour. It won’t be an award that everybody will get, but when you do get an award it will be because of your excellent contribution to nation building.”