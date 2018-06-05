‘Better Vat Than Risking Disaster’

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
AS the nation shudders from the shock of the 12 percent value added tax hike, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reportedly told a Cabinet minister it is “better to lose an election than to lose a country.”
Those words came in a private conversation with Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, who yesterday defended his pre-election political stance, and that of the Free National Movement, against VAT.
Meanwhile, a source told The Tribune the government is considering reducing the VAT rate if it can achieve set targets over the next three years.
The source explained the short-term goal was not to pay off the debt but to bring in a surplus budget that would allow the government to start paying down on its debt.
For his part, Dr Sands said he still considers VAT to be a regressive tax that disproportionately affects the poor; however, he said it was the only palatable alternative in the face of fiscal circumstances of life or death - like potential bankruptcy at the National Insurance Board.
The health minister claimed the tax burden on the poorest 75,000-100,000 Bahamians will likely remain unchanged given that VAT concessions have been budgeted to offset the more than 50 percent increase in the VAT rate. His claim has drawn scepticism from people like Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants President Gowon Bowe, however. Mr Bowe noted yesterday the government has produced no economic impact study showing how the combination of VAT’s rate hike and the new concessions will impact poor Bahamians. Among other things, Mr Bowe said the government’s position restricts the freedom of choice of poorer Bahamians and assumes they won’t buy many items outside the bread basket.
“The prime minister has said it before: you got to decide whether you want to save the country; it’s better to lose an election than to lose a country,” Dr Sands told The Tribune.
“The funds for NIB is about to go bankrupt. We are not prepared to let that happen. What it means is NIB has to be paid what it’s owed and people are going to have to make the kind of contributions needed to sustain it.”
“We’ve been served a s* sandwich,” Dr Sands continued, “do we like it no, but I’m sure that we will stand firm and do what needs to be done to turn this country around and then people will either roll us out, or cuss us forward, or say okay you did what you were supposed to do which is different than what other administrations have done.”
Critics have raked the Minnis administration for the tax hike given their staunch opposition to the introduction and administration of the tax under the former Progressive Liberal Party government; but also, for planning to increase the VAT rate without seemingly consulting stakeholders or citing analysis that justifies the decision.
Yesterday, Dr Sands insisted the VAT increase is in line with the FNM’s “rhetoric, language, and comments” over the past year.
“I think we all would rather have a situation where the economy is able to thrive and get out of this mess without imposing an issue of tax,” he said, “but we’ve had a year to find out where all the bodies are buried and the situation is grim.
“To have $360 million of unpaid bills accumulated over a period of ten to 20 years, to have to pay financing costs of $1 billion a year, to have interest payments of $380 million in this upcoming year, and an accumulated national debt of almost $8 billion.
“If you look at the game - rock, paper, scissors, there are times when paper covers rock, and rock breaks scissors, so a position that you would have held doesn’t mean that you don’t believe that at all.
“It basically means there is a new reality of which you’re now cognizant and you have to make a decision. However painful for me, this is not so difficult because I sometime have to tell people I have to cut their leg off, or take out one of their lungs or perform surgery that may result in death in order to save their life. This country - we’re at that moment.”
While in opposition, Dr Minnis formed a special commission within the Free National Movement to evaluate where the party could repeal VAT.
As for Dr Sands, in 2014 he said: “To say you’re going to put this yoke around the workers and businesses of this country and on the backs of the poor people, is unconscionable.”
When confronted with his earlier critique, Dr Sands said: “I still believe that the (2014) criticism stands. Bear in mind we also have a moving target because we are moving to maintain economy in face of changing world reality. We have to reduce import duties. I would prefer, none of us enjoy the idea that in order to stabilise this economy that we have to increase taxes but the alternative is more unpalatable.”
He added: “We have considered all the options.”
Attorney General Carl Bethel, then an opposition senator, also rejected the Progressive Liberal Party’s bill to introduce VAT. He told The Tribune yesterday he would reserve his comments for his Senate contribution. Senator Ranard Henfield, who said his organisation We March had opted to voice its position during his Senate contribution, said the same.
Comments
bogart 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
NOONE DISAGREES THAT TAXES ARE DESPERATELY NEEDED TO REDUCE THE RUNAWAY NATION DEBT...INTEREST...FINAMCING COSTS....UNPAID BILLS...!!!!!!!!!!
What is unacceptable is that despite claims of widespread curruption...victimization...slackness...noone has yet gone to jail for the leak from the hole in the bicket to stop !!!!!
What is unacceptable is why the poor (pronounced pore) whichin unless you pore you dont understand the struggle ...sufferin....grinding poverty....that the 75,000 to 100,000 Bahamians ate going through. And why should they carry the load.....when the rich, connect, buddy, collecting regular paychecks and many govt agencies losing money continues to be propped up fron the sweat of the pore.
Start selling these govt agencies stead of tryinng to save yinna family friends who gets appointed to dese Boards they ate appointed to.
When businesses struggle they offload assets to gain cash to survive,pay bills...many Bahamian businesses do that.
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
I dissagree with more taxes. As do many of us. What we want is to see government reform first! Giving our government more revenue without significant reform is insane.
BahamaPundit 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Our problem is not the VAT but that your leadership appears to be a disaster.
happyfly 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
I agree ..... It appears all we are going to ever get from the ruling elite is some hot air about the last regime's financial improprieties and then some more taxes. Really not even sure what the point of a 'Transparency Act' is if everyone that has ever considered running for government in this country can be 110% confident that there is absolutely ZERO accountability regardless of what laws are in place and/or how badly they behave !!
This government needed to throw some people in jail and then raise taxes. They needed to set up a corrupt practices tribunal and cancel all of the crooked contracts the PLP set up the day before the elections instead of winging about them in public and then sticking it to the people to pay them all off in full.
The real disaster is that the FNM will get voted out and the criminals will get back in and they will piss away all of the benefits of these austerity measures and painful choices they are putting on us now.....they will promise the people free lunch and then they will say we need more taxes
DonAnthony 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
You are so right. This FNM Administration is squandering away all the goodwill and mandate they had from the people to make hard, meaningful changes for the betterment of this country. Nothing in this budget reflects that, it is lazy, simply raising taxes and no cuts. Why is there no date for the sale of these unprofitable govt corporations? Not one, not bahamasair, BEC, water and sewerage. Just a never ending horizon of bleeding the treasury and the Bahamian people dry. Why is there not a commitment to reduce the bloated civil service by at least 5%. Nothing, just the easy way out raise taxes, which regardless of what they say will increase the burden on the poor. Vat is a regressive tax, the rich will not feel this but the poor will. Very disappointing so far in this government and yes because of their cowardice to make hard cuts in expenditure we will vote them out and put in the even worse, corrupt criminal PLP. We have suffered from an unmitigated succession of incompetent, cowardly leadership.
jamani2 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ah ha! Now we are getting wise.
DonAnthony 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
When are we going to reduce expenditures? There is no sign of that in the financial projections from the ministry of finances for three years out. This is unacceptable, personal emoluments ( civil service salaries) have increased 40% in the last 7 years. Does anyone feel that this is justified, has service from any government ministry improved even at all to warrant this? We have to reduce the bloated civil service. Getting our debt under control can not simply be raising taxes, that is lazy and easy. The pact we have with this government is that if you raise our taxes the civil service must be reduced. Period. If this does not happen I will help vote this government out that I presently support. Minister Turnquest promises this will happen, but in his own projections personal emoluments increase over the next three years, so he must be lying to the Bahamian people.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Is this best the dimwitted Doc can come up to justify the disastrous decision he made with Turnquest to increase VAT to 12%. This bozo is now trying to play the same 'scare card' that Christie played when he introduced VAT at 7.5%. I remember well 'chicken little' Christie singing the sky is falling to scare the hell out of us into accepting VAT. And no sooner was VAT introduced then Christie turned around and said: "To hell with reducing annual deficits and the national debt, we need to garner more political support for the PLP by growing the size of the public services sector so that it can serve as a social safety net that will hopefully buy more votes for the PLP." And so Christie effectively flushed our VAT dollars down the toilet rather than introduce much needed austerity measures to reduce the out-of-control costs of our bloated and largely non-productive civil work force. Now we see the dimwitted Doc and incompetent Turnquest trying to pull the same 'chicken little Christie' scare tactic on us in a feeble effort to try justify the Minns-led government's foolish proposal to jack up the VAT rate to 12% without having done appropriate modeling and sensitivity analyses that would almost certainly reveal the foolishness of their decision. The high VAT rate and exemptions proposed will result in serious complexities and tax collection leakages of one kind or another, including non-compliance by aggrieved taxpayers who will perceive the additional VAT to be most unfair. And then there is the very real risk that our still very sluggish economy will be thrown into a great recession as a result of the additional consumer dollars that will be sucked out of the economy. Such a recession combined with the exemption and non-compliance leakages will in turn result in the government receiving much less than the $400 million they hope to receive from the 4.5% hike in VAT to 12%. But perhaps most important of all, we now all know with great certainty that Minnis and Turnquest, like Christie, will take the politically easy road which means our additional VAT tax dollars will be used to grow the size of the public services sector even more in a most foolish effort on their part to both raise $400 million and 'buy' as much voter support as possible. We know this because Minnis and Turnquest have steadfastly refused to announce a detailed austerity program aimed at significantly reducing the costs of our bloated government and civil work force. WE MUST NOT ACCEPT THIS MOST FOOLISH INCREASE IN VAT NO MATTER HOW MUCH CHICKEN LITTLE SQUAWKING AND CRYING MINNIS AND TURNQUEST WILL DO. BOTTOM LINE: THESE TWO BOZOS ARE NOW TRYING TO PLAY THE 'SCARE CARD' TODAY IN MUCH THE SAME WAY THE 'RACE CARD' WAS USED TO MANIPULATE US FOR SO MANY YEARS.
DDK 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
EXACTLY. FULL STOP.
TalRussell 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Comrades Minnis and Dr, Duane, didn't want wait one whole year since 10th May 2017 to think we have found new revenue stream goldmine with all poor and near poor peoples bodies stacked up six high at the Prince Margaret Morgue to have imposed a $700 fee for the families seeking a release their love-ones remains. The grim truth is under heartless Imperial red shirts cabinet - if you have no $700 fees - you cannot collect no bodies... da root cause recession straight across the funeral homes industry... yet an untold number former politicians have been laid to rest at the expense people's public purse... yet no red shirt even called out Ronnie Butler's name when he passed on.... but not Craig Flowers, who stepped up plate for his and the country's Dear and Much Beloved Comrade Ronnie.
BahamaPundit 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
PLP should be banned from running again. So many of them should be in jail, their party should be struck off the list like the UBP. With the PLP gone, the FNM should call an election to seek a new mandate from the electorate to raise VAT, because they campaigned against VAT and have lost their moral authority.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
These two fellas (Minnis and Turnquest) are about as incompetent and dishonest as they come - their lying mouths 'talk the walk' but their political feet refuse to 'walk the talk'. Neither Turnquest nor Minnis are open to viable alternatives because there is only one alternative and they have absolutely no political appetite for it. Rather than introducing a well laid out plan of serious austerity measures aimed at significantly reducing the grossly over-bloated size of our largely non-productive public services sector, Minnis and Turnquest opted to take the same easy road of additional taxation that previous governments have taken, thereby electing to simply kick the can down the road. The only problem is, our nation has now run out of road down which the can can be kicked by incompetent and/or cowardly politicians like Minnis and Turnquest. The draconian hike in VAT to 12% will likely be the final nail in our nation's coffin and give rise to the IMF taking charge of our destiny within the next couple of years. And we all know what that means for us - think Argentina, Venezuela, etc.! Remember, Minnis and Turnquest did what they did with very little notice to taxpayers and no prior consultation with private sector interest groups, aside from possibly the likes of VAT worshipper Gowan Bowe. Turnquest and Minnis are quite content to tax us as they wish, without any intention of reducing public sector payroll and pension benefit costs. In fact, it won't be too long now before Minnis and Turnquest propose huge increases in the salaries and pension and health benefits of all parliamentarians. Yes indeed, these two incompetent dimwits will happily kick us taxpayers where it hurts most even when we're already hurting real bad to the point of being down and out for the final count.
DDK 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Looks like many of your pre-election visions are coming to pass, truly sadly.
BahamaPundit 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Question: Why is it that many African leaders are unpatriotic and corrupt? (https://www.quora.com/Why-is-it-that-many-African-leaders-are-unpatriotic-and-corrupt)
I'm not sure whether all of them are unpatriotic, but I know for a fact they're all corrupt. No exception whatsoever. I'll leave the argument for patriotism for another day. For now I'll focus on corruption which is endemic and is on the brink of destroying the continent.
One of the reasons African leaders are very corrupt is because they are afraid of going back to being broke or becoming average citizen after they leave power, which set a precedent for them to embezzle. The corruption is prevalent that they steal so much wealth that their next five generations can't exhaust. The sad part is that vast majority of the stolen wealth is kept in the western world. Many of them never live old enough to enjoy their stolen wealth. Or they end up in exile never to see much of their stolen wealth again. In order to curtail this particular sentiment, this award was created. The biggest award of its kind in the world. Yet, they've gone 2–3 years consecutively without having a winner.
Another reason is because corruption is condoned by average citizens, especially within tribal lines. Nigeria is one good example. If a Yoruba leader steals from the nation’s coffer today, some people of his tribe will defend him on the ground that leaders from other tribes do the same thing too. In essence, it's justifiable. Ignorance and poverty have imprisoned our minds that when giving a bag of rice and a few thousands, we're willing to lay down our lives for a politician or leader. I know a lot of Africans who strongly believed that if you become a president and you did not become very rich after you leave office, you're forever cursed. Everyone is in line to get their turn to steal when opportunity arises.
I personally believe African leaders are corrupt because the people are indifference to their actions. In other words we allowed them to be corrupt. They're not going to change and will not anytime soon. It is only in Africa that we turned to God to change our country or leaders because every problem for us deserves spiritual solutions. Sometimes I wish we could leave religion aside for a while and held our leaders accountable for their actions. But I don't see that happening anytime soon. So why are African leaders so corrupt and unpatriotic? Because Africans allowed it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 18 minutes ago
And how do you explain the many predominantly non-African countries that have been raped, pillaged and plundered by their non-African leaders, including many countries in Central and Eastern Europe, and South America, over the last two centuries or so? Corrupt leaders have been known throughout time to thrive in poorer countries, or countries more vulnerable to the wrong kind of radical political ideologies under the pretense of religious beliefs, where anarchy can more easily take hold and allow a corrupt dictator to rise to power. Believe me, the problems you speak of are not confined to Africa and African leaders, even in today's world.
DDK 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
If the former party gets back in, we will definitely lose the country Doc.
BahamaPundit 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
The problem is that Bahamians don't know who they are, that they are Africans. Because they don't know their true identity, they are repeating the same mistakes impoverished Africa has made -- tollerating corruption and allowing the guilty leaders to run free. If Bahamians realized who they were, they would realize the propensity for corruption to destroy their country and take massive steps to prevent this from occuring in The Bahamas.
DDK 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
You could level the same remarks to the U.S. and some EU leaders......
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 minutes ago
I can only assume BahamaPundit that you are not a black Bahamian of African heritage and that you believe many of the problems in the world today are somehow attributable to Africans or descendants of Africans. That being the case I feel sorry for you because you yourself have a problem that your mind possibly does not let you see.
TalRussell 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Red Shirts MP's, grow some bullocks and pass a law making it mandatory for a balanced budget then it wouldn't matter what party held power.... with jail time prevent government overspending. It's time balance colony islands books and make it law keep them balanced... some Canadian provinces with budgets far greater than ours MUST by da law balance their budget... works in some US states too, We have return back thinking like colony islands -and stop playing on world scene...which mean our elected politicians and their public purse henchman's will no longer need jet set around the globe.
bogart 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
All dis talk from Roc eid Doc is worser than expected cause he should know by now dat the Bahamian people done knows dat money is needed to pay dese runaway national debt, interest, bills.people done knows dat. It is only the way to go about it is the problem an whichin way is best
What is evenin worser is to have any talk bout lose election cause dat bring no end of odder problems ....like we needin to have confidence to assure foreign investors to come cause we needs FDI...an people here want stability....this country was built thrpugh plenty struggle...amd the mostest biggest parliament ever 35 to 4 .done have the mandate to go find the bestest solution to govern fer the pore people.....aint no time fer no tantrum an wanna take yinna ball an go home...pick yaself up ..dust off wipe ya bruise an play ball!!!.
TheMadHatter 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
"Among other things, Mr Bowe said the government’s position restricts the freedom of choice of poorer Bahamians..."
NO !!!!
Poor Bahamians restrict their own freedom of choice when they put the hot dog in the hamburger without rain coat.
Along with hiring "cheap" labour, they have created the problem - not politicians. Investors having to pay bribes to get licenses, especially Bahamian investors We shoot our own selves in the foot. Dr. Minnis just putting on the salve - and some a dem is sting.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
Why is our PM do quiet on this VAT rate increase? He said in opposition he would not tax us now he has taxed us and he just dissappears?
WTH?
I doubt the statement about losing an election vs losing a country is Minnis'. Doesn't sound like him at all...
Have to say though as PM he should be leading the defense. Instead he left poor Peter out there all alone.
Wait. Oh yeah, Minnis. I forgot. This is what he's always done when his team needed him...
TalRussell 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Are the Comrades at ministries education and finance close introducing requiring that all teaches at all levels be licensed at annual license fee of $500 .... and making it a requirement that all current teaches be made pass certain newly designed qualifications retirements.
jamani2 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
“If you look at the game - rock, paper, scissors, there are times when paper covers rock, and rock breaks scissors, so a position that you would have held doesn’t mean that you don’t believe that at all.
“It basically means there is a new reality of which you’re now cognizant and you have to make a decision..." However painful for me, this is not so difficult because I sometime have to tell people I have to cut their leg off, or take out one of their lungs or perform surgery that may result in death in order to save their life. This country - we’re at that moment.” --Duane Sands, Minister of Health, Bahamas
Folks, this is not double-speak or incoherent babble like the last leader and leaders. This is simply saying reality bites!
And I am saying, "Wake up Bahamians!" I would rather follow the leader that is trying to rescue the country rather than save his own political hide.
This is not about people selfishly begging millionaires for money; this is not about tucking away fortunes in tax-haven countries; this is not about selling Bahamian crown land and pocketing much of the proceeds; this is not about using your political office to shake down other greedy individuals. This is not even about sweeping the mess under the rug and saying, we'll let the other crowd deal with it. This is about country!
In times of crisis, true leaders are called upon to make tough decisions, not popular ones!
Minnis is absolutely, 100% right! Right now, let's save the country; worry about the next election later. That's another problem we have in our country--everything is just too politicized!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
This would beg the question as to whether these actions put us on a path to avoid disaster. I mean what if we lose the election AND create a disaster?
jamani2 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
We just finished saying, my friend, this is not about an election. At this hour, we have to throw of the red and the gold. We must come together as Bahamians to clean up a mess. I know that is easier said than done--especially in a place like the Bahamas. But you have to trust the collective wisdom of the nation, too. The Bahamian people are smart, discerning, and wise. They know who is looking out for their best interest. This is why transparency, integrity, and communication are so important. Do what we have to do and let the people make up their own minds four years from now.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID