‘Better Vat Than Risking Disaster’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AS the nation shudders from the shock of the 12 percent value added tax hike, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reportedly told a Cabinet minister it is “better to lose an election than to lose a country.”

Those words came in a private conversation with Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, who yesterday defended his pre-election political stance, and that of the Free National Movement, against VAT.

Meanwhile, a source told The Tribune the government is considering reducing the VAT rate if it can achieve set targets over the next three years.

The source explained the short-term goal was not to pay off the debt but to bring in a surplus budget that would allow the government to start paying down on its debt.

For his part, Dr Sands said he still considers VAT to be a regressive tax that disproportionately affects the poor; however, he said it was the only palatable alternative in the face of fiscal circumstances of life or death - like potential bankruptcy at the National Insurance Board.

The health minister claimed the tax burden on the poorest 75,000-100,000 Bahamians will likely remain unchanged given that VAT concessions have been budgeted to offset the more than 50 percent increase in the VAT rate. His claim has drawn scepticism from people like Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants President Gowon Bowe, however. Mr Bowe noted yesterday the government has produced no economic impact study showing how the combination of VAT’s rate hike and the new concessions will impact poor Bahamians. Among other things, Mr Bowe said the government’s position restricts the freedom of choice of poorer Bahamians and assumes they won’t buy many items outside the bread basket.

“The prime minister has said it before: you got to decide whether you want to save the country; it’s better to lose an election than to lose a country,” Dr Sands told The Tribune.

“The funds for NIB is about to go bankrupt. We are not prepared to let that happen. What it means is NIB has to be paid what it’s owed and people are going to have to make the kind of contributions needed to sustain it.”

“We’ve been served a s* sandwich,” Dr Sands continued, “do we like it no, but I’m sure that we will stand firm and do what needs to be done to turn this country around and then people will either roll us out, or cuss us forward, or say okay you did what you were supposed to do which is different than what other administrations have done.”

Critics have raked the Minnis administration for the tax hike given their staunch opposition to the introduction and administration of the tax under the former Progressive Liberal Party government; but also, for planning to increase the VAT rate without seemingly consulting stakeholders or citing analysis that justifies the decision.

Yesterday, Dr Sands insisted the VAT increase is in line with the FNM’s “rhetoric, language, and comments” over the past year.

“I think we all would rather have a situation where the economy is able to thrive and get out of this mess without imposing an issue of tax,” he said, “but we’ve had a year to find out where all the bodies are buried and the situation is grim.

“To have $360 million of unpaid bills accumulated over a period of ten to 20 years, to have to pay financing costs of $1 billion a year, to have interest payments of $380 million in this upcoming year, and an accumulated national debt of almost $8 billion.

“If you look at the game - rock, paper, scissors, there are times when paper covers rock, and rock breaks scissors, so a position that you would have held doesn’t mean that you don’t believe that at all.

“It basically means there is a new reality of which you’re now cognizant and you have to make a decision. However painful for me, this is not so difficult because I sometime have to tell people I have to cut their leg off, or take out one of their lungs or perform surgery that may result in death in order to save their life. This country - we’re at that moment.”

While in opposition, Dr Minnis formed a special commission within the Free National Movement to evaluate where the party could repeal VAT.

As for Dr Sands, in 2014 he said: “To say you’re going to put this yoke around the workers and businesses of this country and on the backs of the poor people, is unconscionable.”

When confronted with his earlier critique, Dr Sands said: “I still believe that the (2014) criticism stands. Bear in mind we also have a moving target because we are moving to maintain economy in face of changing world reality. We have to reduce import duties. I would prefer, none of us enjoy the idea that in order to stabilise this economy that we have to increase taxes but the alternative is more unpalatable.”

He added: “We have considered all the options.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel, then an opposition senator, also rejected the Progressive Liberal Party’s bill to introduce VAT. He told The Tribune yesterday he would reserve his comments for his Senate contribution. Senator Ranard Henfield, who said his organisation We March had opted to voice its position during his Senate contribution, said the same.