Website Launched For Gb Property Firm

GRAND Bahama Development Company Limited’s (DEVCO) property maintenance firm has launched a new website to improve customer engagement and overall service.

The non-profit organisation, Lucaya Service Company Limited (LUSCO), will be offering a 25 percent discount on all existing service charge balances in arrears and a similar discount on all service charges for the years 2019 to 2021. However, those customers will be required to pay the full three years’ discounted service charges by way of a lump sum in advance.

LUSCO is responsible for the maintenance of properties in subdivisions developed or to-be-developed in the future, by DEVCO.

A press release read: “The company is mindful of the challenging economic times we currently face, particularly, the property owners of Lucaya. With this in mind, Lusco will be offering a 25 percent discount on all existing service charge balances in arrears.

“In addition, LUSCO would like to show its appreciation to all customers whose accounts are presently current. Accordingly, it will be offering a similar 25 percent discount on all service charges for the years 2019 to 2021. Customers will be required to pay the full three years discounted service charges by way of a lump sum in advance (ie 2019 thru 2021).

“The new website will provide information showcasing what LUSCO does; which areas it services; and all new initiatives relevant to LUSCO’s customers.”

The window for discount programs will end on September 3.

To participate, contact cvanderlinde@gbdevco.com; ikemp@gbdevco.com, telephone 350-9310/11 or visit The Grand Bahama Port Authority Headquarters on East Mall Drive.

Interested persons can visit www.LUSCO.org.