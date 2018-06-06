Breadbasket Items List To Include Healthier Goods

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands has promised more healthy changes are on the horizon for the breadbasket list - after wide public consultation.

Dr Sands underscored the Minnis administration's commitment to fully vetting proposed changes, adding they will not require any amendments to the regulations of the value added tax law.

He was responding to intense criticisms from consumers that there are no healthy options on the zero-rated list.

"Those are two separate policy decisions," he said.

"One (increase in VAT rate) has a legislative requirement - you have to bring an act to amend the regulations of the VAT bill, the VAT 2018 regulations," he said, "and because we have not completed the conversation or consultation then we have to go with the existing breadbasket with that amendment. Changing the breadbasket requires that we gazette the changes and does not require a bill or act of Parliament."

Dr Sands continued: "We haven't made it to Exuma, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, we haven't made it to Abaco. We made a commitment we would talk with people. At this point. there was overwhelming consensus that sugar had to go, so we started with that. I believe the pushback against corned beef was so great we decided we let it have a bye."

It was announced last week that as of August 1, VAT will be removed from all breadbasket items, except sugar, which will be taken off the breadbasket list.

This means VAT will not be applied to butter, cooking oil, mayonnaise, grits, cheese, corned beef, evaporated milk, margarine, rice, flour, bread, tomato paste, baby cereal, baby formula, soup, broths, baby food, powdered detergents, condensed milk, soaps, fresh milk and mustard. The overall VAT rate will increase from 7.5 percent to 12 percent as of July 1.

In February, Dr Sands told Tribune Business the Minnis administration was set on totally changing the government's breadbasket food line-up in time for the 2018-2019 budget year.

He said the government would align tax and economic policies with the Bahamas' dietary health needs for the first time since the 1970s.

Dr Sands further said, at the time, the concept of "giving people a bellyful" through imposing price controls on basic food staples had contributed directly to The Bahamas' health crisis, particularly its struggles with non-communicable diseases.

On Monday, Dr Sands said: "In terms of addition of fruit and vegetables, and various other items, you have to look at the impact both at the wholesale level, retail level, and on the revenue side. So all of these policies have revenue implications and even though those revenue implications pale when you look at long term health implications, they still have short term revenue implications. There is a lot of things we'd like to do right now.

"But this (VAT rate increase) is what we believe is the right thing for the people of The Bahamas right now. It's bitter medicine but we all have to take it."

In his defence of the VAT increase, Dr Sands said: "It is a regressive tax, and what we sought to do is simultaneously put some progressive changes in there. When you talk about eliminating tuition at BTVI - huge savings for the poor. VAT off breadbasket items and medicine - huge savings for the poor. If you look at the net, what will probably happen for the poorest is that this budget is neutral in terms of their net taxation, and that is what we were seeking to do.

"We sought to have a progressive net-impact," he continued, "so the goal was using an approach which is reasonably doable and offset it for the least among us, like the over-the-hill redevelopment initiative tax breaks.

"You can't take it all in isolation - look at what the net picture is. Fundamentally, when you see all these various things eliminating duty on new vehicles, increasing exemption for people traveling, if you were to now look at the poorest 75-100,000 people and look at their tax bill in 2017 and tax bill in 2018 - I put it to you that it's probably unchanged, that's the intent."