Davis: Taxation Will Drive Web Shops Underground

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemeduia.net

AS HE urged the government to revisit the proposed tax sliding scale for web shops, Opposition Leader Philip "Brave" Davis said increasing taxes on gaming house operators provides the incentive for the numbers business to return to the "underground".

Mr Davis said Bahamians are also concerned about the proposed five per cent stamp duty to be charged on deposits and winnings of web shop users beginning July 1.

He said with banking services dwindling in the family islands, residents are concerned about receiving and sending money to relatives to aid in providing necessities.

Web shops were legalised and regulated under the former Christie administration despite Bahamians voting no during the gaming referendum in 2013.

"In light of the tax structure assessed in every other industry, what could be the possible rationale for the 350 per cent tax hike on web shops other than to drive them out of business and place more than 3,000 Bahamian jobs at risk," Mr Davis said yesterday during a press conference.

"Another collateral damage to the financial services industry from this harmful tax policy is the fall away of the smaller gaming houses and the creation of a possible gaming monopoly. I don't believe in the circumstances that the smaller gaming operators will go quietly into the good night.

"They might very well decide to return to the underground informal economy, which takes the sector back to the undesirable pre regulatory era. Fifty per cent tax is an incentive for new entrants to enter the informal gaming industry."

"The PLP government worked hard and long to regularise this industry and make it compliant with the requirements of the OECD, FATF CFATF FAF and the US state department. All those F's to ensure that we preserve our financial services industry.

"I point out that the unregulated gaming industry was mentioned in US state department's annual report on the Bahamas for its vulnerability to the proceeds of crime. We call on the government to revisit this tax hike in regard to the reputational damage and possible black listing," he continued.

According to Finance Minister K Peter Turnquest last week during his budget communication, the government plans to increasing taxation on gaming house activities with the introduction of a sliding scale of rates applied to taxable revenue next month.

"To facilitate this," he told parliamentarians during the 2018/2019 Budget Communication, "we are proposing a number of measures that are designed to generate additional revenue to the government.

"Specifically, we are increasing the taxation of gaming house activities through the introduction of a sliding scale of rates applied to taxable revenue, namely: up to $20m, a rate of 20 percent; between $20m and $40m, a rate of 25 percent; between $40m and $60m, a rate of 30 percent; between $60m and $80m, a rate of 35 percent; between $80m and $100m, a rate of 40per cent; and over $100m, a rate of 50 percent.

"Also, the taxation of gaming patrons through a five percent stamp tax to be levied on both deposits made by patrons at the gaming houses and any non-online games/digital sales..."