Healthy Start Has Fallen Flat

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am obsessed with being sober. There is absolutely no one, or occasion that I can use as an excuse for me to consume alcohol, I am not telling anyone if they should drink or not.

But the focus of this letter is to prove that the attempt to start to be a healthier nation by the Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has fallen flat. I am convinced that all Dr Sands was doing was to do or say something, anything that would get him some press. It’s my opinion that his quest to jockey for position has clouded his otherwise common-sense.

Since Dr Sands wants to pretend to be helping, he should, with the greatest speed, ban cigarettes.

Cigarettes has been directly responsible for the demise of many Bahamians whether becoming habitual users or subjected to second hand smoke. Which we are on the subject of smoking, is there a ban on smoking indoors in businesses?

Why are the casino staff tortured by patrons who blow smoke in their faces, sometimes deliberately, for their full eight-hour shift. It is well documented that second-hand smoke has caused more damage than smoking directly.

Ban all snacks that are loaded with artificial preservatives, additives and sugar that has caused our impressionable children to have a great disadvantage in their formative years.

There should be no snack sold near or around a school where an unsupervised child can take his lunch money and buy candies. Sodas should be banned from all schools and replaced with water only.

Teachers are slaughtered by 40 children in a class all wired with sugar. Lord knows how a sane teacher can last for years after being held hostage by children in sugar overload.

The Minister of Education Jeff Lloyd would have something to be “happy” about, when he announces that the decision is made to remedy this highly damaging age-old practice.

Politics and “taking bread out of people’s mouths” should be the last asinine excuses for not fixing a problem that has caused enough damage to our children.

These two examples are just a microcosm of the problems in our health system that needs to be addressed, if the good doctor is serious.

Finally, Dr Sands must be under the floor hiding right now. All of the breadbasket items that has been declared Vat free are all unhealthy and could contribute to high blood pressure and eventually death. If the FNM were sincere, they would lift the VAT on fruits and vegetables. It is now clear how much the FNM cares about us from over the hill.

Well blow me down. I wonder who all are bragging now, that it is “The people’s time!”

IVOINE W. INGRAHAM

Nassau,

May 30, 2018.