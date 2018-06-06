Trucks May Be Banned From Future Parades

By Morgan Adderley
Tribune Staff Reporter
LABOUR leaders are discussing removing flatbeds and trucks from future Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day parades in light of last week’s tragedy, Labour Minister Dion Folks said yesterday.
When asked by reporters about the request by union leaders to remove vehicles from future parades, Mr Foulkes said he has spoken with union presidents and the family of Sir Randol on the matter.
He added the type of music played at the parade is also under consideration.
“I have spoken to both the president of the TUC (Trade Union Congress) and the NCTUB (National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas),” Mr Foulkes said.
“I have also (had) communication with the Fawkes family through Ms Rosalie Fawkes, who represents (them). We are reviewing the whole process and the content of the parade. As a result of the tragedy that occurred on Friday, the union leaders and executives and indeed the entire nation, we’re very concerned about how the parade has been transformed into what it is today.
“And there is a strong feeling among the labour leaders that maybe we need to go back to how it was in the past, with not so many big flatbeds and trucks and the type of music.
“But that is something that they will have to decide. It is their parade and I respect that. The Fawkes family is playing a major role in terms of advising us in terms of what to do. And of course I will consult my colleagues to get their views also.”
The annual Labour Day Parade turned to tragedy when a truck struck a crowd of people Friday morning, leaving four women dead and more than two dozen people injured. Police said the incident happened shortly after the driver exited the truck leaving four passengers inside.
Sickened 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Jokes! They should consider banning swimming after someone drowns or cars after a car accident.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Dumb.
stoner 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
If the driver stayed in his Truck/flatbed, there wold be no accident.I assume the truck rolled after the driver left the vehicle unattended..
bogart 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
AGREED all parades!!....there goes Carnival music trucks, Beauty pagent parades, political party parades, any welcoming home athletic champion parades....
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Accidents happen .......... No need to over-react.
More importantly, all of the unlicensed, unregistered, malfunctioning, vehicles being driven by unlicensed and/or impaired drivers are a MUCH bigger menace and cost to the public.
joeblow 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
These moronic knee jerk reactions accomplish nothing and reflect how much the decision making process reflects that of our northern neighbors.
Was alcohol or marijuana in the system of the truck driver that might have affected his judgment? Were there other factors at play?
Address the underlying issues first people.
TalRussell 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Talk has a note was found under rock way back bushes Mount Moriah with "SOS" sign that had spelled out "HELP" I've been sidelined by PMO, signed comrade minister peoples security, Marvin.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
trucks don't kill people people kill people
sheeprunner12 57 minutes ago
So true ...... Negligence
