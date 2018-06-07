Police Probe Suspected Drowning

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a man at the government's dock in Abaco yesterday.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that police received a report shortly after 10am of a body discovered floating in waters in an area near the Sandy Point dock.

The body the was taken to Marsh Harbour Clinic where the man was officially pronounced dead.

Abaco police also reported yesterday they had arrested two women after dangerous drugs were discovered at a residence in Marsh Harbour.

According to ASP Pinder, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday officers acting on information executed a search warrant at a residence in High Rock where they searched and found two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana and two plastic bags of suspected marijuana seeds.

ASP Pinder said two women were taken into police custody and are expected to be formally charged in the Magistrate's Court this week.