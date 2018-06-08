Bid To Raise Funds For Crash Victim's Family

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A GOFUNDME account has been launched to support the family of one of the three men killed in a plane crash on Eleuthera earlier this week.

The American men were identified as Scott Dawson, Todd Crawford and Danny McKnight.

Their deaths are being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Department of the Department of Civil Aviation.

On the GoFundMe page, the family of Mr Dawson wrote: "Scott Dawson was on his way home to his family Tuesday afternoon after a brief fishing trip to Eleuthera, Bahamas, when the plane he was a passenger on suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff and crashed into a heavily wooded area. He was with two of his closest friends, Todd Crawford and Danny McKnight. There were no survivors. All three brethren were elders in the north Spartanburg, SC, congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.

"Scott was a beloved father, husband, and son; as well as a spiritual blessing to the congregation…His family deeply appreciates all the love and support they have received during this time. Scott was the main provider for the household and was self employed. This fundraiser is intended to help stabilize the family during this great loss."

The deceased men were travelling on a Cessna 421 aircraft.

A porter who took their coolers and bags to their plane, Chris Johnson, described them as "cool guys" who frequently visited the island to fish.