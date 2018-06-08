Papa John’S To Open In The Bahamas

WITH Papa John’s set to open its doors this summer, Papa John’s Bahamas CEO John F Wilson is as excited about the company’s commitment to the Bahamian community, as he is about making great pizza consistent with the Papa John’s global standard.

“I am delighted to have been able to partner with a great company like Papa John’s whose commitment to communities have been consistently recognised…

“As we prepare to make a better pizza, we here at Papa John’s Bahamas are also looking forward to helping make a better Bahamas,” he said. “As a proud Bahamian businessman, my team and I are keenly aware of the issues that affect our communities. We are therefore looking forward to engaging with our local community centre leaders; social programmes and institutions.

“At Papa John’s Bahamas, we are committed to making a difference, with not only making pizza with the right blend of ingredients, but also making a better Bahamian community.”