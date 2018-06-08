Police Seeking Two Men

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men.
Anthony Jean (top left), age 40, of Wright’s Lane, is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation.
He is described as being 5’6”-5’9” tall, with a slim build and dark brown complexion.
The man in this composite sketch (bottom left) is wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
He is described as being 6’-6’2” tall, with a slim build and dark brown complexion.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID