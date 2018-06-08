0

Police Seeking Two Men

As of Friday, June 8, 2018

photo

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men.

Anthony Jean (top left), age 40, of Wright’s Lane, is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation.

He is described as being 5’6”-5’9” tall, with a slim build and dark brown complexion.

photo

The man in this composite sketch (bottom left) is wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

He is described as being 6’-6’2” tall, with a slim build and dark brown complexion.

