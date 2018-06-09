Two Dead After Shooting Inside Barbershop

Two men are dead after a shooting inside a barbershop on Saturday morning.
According to reports, a blue-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up at the establishment on Jerome Avenue off Pyfrom Road at around 10am. Two men wearing hoodies, one grey and one blue, entered the shop and shot two of the customers who were being served by the barbers.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel and the other was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police believe the victims were related and that the incident may be gang related.
POLICE ARE APPEALING TO ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT TO CALL 911 or 919.
Comments
JohnDoes 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
These murderous thugs are getting more & more brazen. Two Assassinations in a barbershop at 10AM sounds like a result of a serious revenge and pure hatred for human life. Cant even get your hair cut in peace anymore and sadly the owners and other barbers are out of a Saturdays income because of the murderous slimes that roam such a small town in the name of evil.
John 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Many young men are losing the will to live. Giving up on life. They have seen so many around them slaughtered. Friends, family, coworkers. These were two brothers Cartwright brothers. And their father was also recently murdered. Shot to death.
bogart 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
These types of apparent planned assassinationsn need to be eradicated by the strongest legal means necessary as soon as possible ......
TalRussell 47 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, it's Saturday morning and you're heading over trim to your Barber located at Jermone & Pyfrom, which is not exactly rough part Nassau Town.... and you're not really thinking through - what could possibly go life threatening wrong sitting in ma barber's chair?
