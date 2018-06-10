Two Held After $168,000 Of Marijuana Recovered In Exuma

Video Drugs recovered in Exuma are brought back to Nassau.

A joint operation between police and Defence Force officers resulted in the recovery of $168,000 worth of drugs in Exuma on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9am, officers along with Park Wardens of the Exuma Sea Park conducted a joint operation at Warderick Wells Cay, where they recovered 168 pounds of suspected marijuana. Two men were taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.