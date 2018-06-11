Morality In 2018

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Constitution of the Bahamas’ preamble states the following:

“WHEREAS four hundred and eighty-one years ago the rediscovery of this Family of Islands, Rocks and Cays heralded the rebirth of the New World;

AND WHEREAS the People of this Family of Islands recognise that the preservation of their Freedom will be guaranteed by a national commitment to Self-discipline, Industry, Loyalty, Unity and an abiding respect for Christian values and the Rule of Law;

NOW KNOW YE THEREFORE:

We the Inheritors of and Successors to this Family of Islands, recognising the Supremacy of God and believing in the Fundamental Rights and Freedoms of the Individual, do hereby proclaim in solemn praise the Establishment of a Free and Democratic Sovereign Nation founded on Spiritual Values and in which no Man, Woman or Child shall ever be Slave or Bondsman to anyone or their Labour exploited or their Lives frustrated by deprivation, and so hereby provide by these Articles for the indivisible Unity and Creation under God of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

I conducted a Google search with the key words Lesbian, Tourism and Bahamas, and I was surprised to find the following article “Gay Bahamas”[1], here is a small excerpt from the article:

“The Bahamas is increasingly gay-friendly. Although full protection is not yet enshrined in law, there is still a groundswell of public support for equal rights for all people. Many LGBT people visit or live here, and while the country once had strict anti-homosexuality laws, things are changing fast!

There are 700 islands in The Bahamas, so make sure you leave yourself time to explore! Gaytravel.com recommends the beautiful, secluded, Out island of South Andros. Stay at the exclusive TIAMO Resort, you will not be disappointed!”

The second article that I found advertised an upcoming event and is entitled “Columbus Isle, Bahamas Resort, Oct 13 to 20, 2018[2]” it was published by a Travel Agent called “Olivia Travel”[3]. The Advertisement shows pictures of women kissing, hugging and carrying out other activities. The article stated the following:

“We’re heading back to one of Club Med’s hidden gems and an all-time Olivia favourite-the ALL-INCLUSIVE, oceanfront Columbus Isle resort! With a new makeover, including renovated rooms, a redesigned restaurant, the brand new La Pinta Beach Lounge, a new fitness centre, and L’OCCITANE Spa, this private oceanfront oasis is calling your name! Your accommodations, meals, beverages (including alcohol), and Olivia’s signature entertainment and programming are included in the price.”

Is this a form of tourism that you and your Government supports and promotes?

Mr Prime Minister, I am a Bahamian who loves God, and am trying to live my life based upon the principles found in his Bible (King James Version). Each day I struggle with sins of the flesh. I am a sinner. I am daily seeking God’s will for my life. I need to know where you and your Government stands on this issue.

I remember many years ago, while you were still practising as a doctor, my mother who was a nurse and worked with you at the Princess Margaret Hospital, would often sing your praises as a successful businessman, and Leader in the Community. I am asking you to please lead, our nation closer to God, and abiding by his principles.

A few years later, I had the opportunity to meet you a few times when you visited our church, Bahamas Faith Ministries, prior to you becoming Prime Minister of The Bahamas. Pastor Myles would always celebrate your visits with us, often praying for God’s guidance and direction on your life. He stated that he knew you, and you both were two success stories that came out of “Bain “Town”, and that you were each leaving a lasting positive impression on the community of the Bahamas. Part of his legacy is that he was a “Man of God”. What do you want your legacy to say about you?

I also remember meeting you at a Super Bowl Party that the Men’s Ministry had at the Diplomat Centre, where you were the guest of honour. I looked at you, and stated that this is a Successful Leader in our community, so, yes, it is possible.

Activities which are offensive and are a direct contradiction to the principles in the Bible, will take place, there is no stopping it. But each of us must take a stand, and make a choice, of how these events will affect our personal lives, and those we love. I realise that only the Holy Spirit can accurately guide you, and thus give you good advice, therefore I ask that you set men and women around you that will give Biblical principled advice. I know that the world is changing, and that we can’t “Hold back the Tide”, but in our own small way we can stand for what we believe to be true, just, moral, and right.



I wish for you and your Government God’s richest blessings in the future. May He continue to bless you and keep you, and may He be on your mind always.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

God Bless.

PAUL CUMBERBATCH II

Nassau,

June 7, 2018.