Urban Renewal Centres Approved As Civilians Take Over Operations

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration has approved the establishment of Urban Renewal community centres on all major Bahamian islands, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha Rolle said yesterday.

Mrs Rolle made this statement while speaking at the Urban Community Centres rebranding and renovation launch, which was held under the theme "One Urban, One Bahamas".

During her remarks, she addressed the important role Urban Renewal plays in society, particularly in New Providence, the government's commitment to the initiative, and led a tour of the renovated Pinewood Urban Community Centre.

When asked by reporters how this rebranding differs from what was done previously, Mrs Rolle pointed to infrastructure, staff, and accountability. She said the centres are now run by civilians, as opposed to police officers as was the case under the former administration.

"One of the significant changes is the transparent doors in centres. That is required in all centres to ensure safety (and) transparency," she said.

Pointing around the centre, Mrs Rolle showed how the doors to the computer lab, library, and recreation area are all see-through.

"What is also significant is the provisions for disability," she continued. "Before, we did not have that access in the urban renewal centres, and so we made it our business to ensure that urban centres are compliant with the law in regards to access for disabled persons."

In terms of staff, Mrs Rolle noted that previously, the urban centres were "substantially" run by police officers.

"They are now being run by civilian staff who are trained individuals, qualified through experience or academics or otherwise and they are running the centres.

"So we now have a greater sense of structure. You now have not only the centre manager, but you have trained programming officers to run the programmes at every centre. You have trained special projects managers.

"So a greater level of accountability you will find now in the centres. That is what you are going to get from this government. We will do what we said we will do."

In her remarks, Mrs Rolle discussed the wider role of social services and Urban Renewal in society.

"Social services focuses on assistance," Mrs Rolle said. "The focal point of urban development is people and community empowerment.

"Countries [around the world] have determined that sustainable development goals are dependent upon effective urban development approaches. After all, the urban areas are the places and spaces where the majority of populations live and function.

To this end, Mrs Rolle noted that approximately 75 percent of The Bahamas' population lives on New Providence.

"If Nassau is sick, no island is well. Given our unique make-up and system of operation, and the government's mandate of transparency and accountability, urban has recognised that if it is going to carry out its mandate of empowerment, it must function as a collective unit.

"Demonstrating our commitment to this goal, the government of The Bahamas has approved the establishment of urban community centres on all major islands to address the empowerment needs and challenges of those living in rural areas and urban spaces."

Mrs Rolle added that over the past year, the Urban Renewal Commission has been focused on "strengthening the structure of the programme, refining the system in which it operates, and acquiring and training staff to deliver excellence in service."

Thus, renovations and changes have been made to reflect a "franchise model approach to operations."

The central control and processing office remains, and "through the instructions of that office, the programme has established consistency in appearance, operations, and quality of services in all centres from Bimini in the North to MICAL in the south," she said.



During the tour of the Pinewood centre, Mrs Rolle noted that this centre alone can hold at least 80 people.

There is a library, computer room with eight desktops, sewing machines, and spaces for empowerment programmes.