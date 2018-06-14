Family Islands Urge: ‘Tax Web Shops To The Hilt’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Family Island businessmen yesterday urged the government to “tax the web shop industry to the hilt” because it has left many communities “in shambles”.

Roderick Simms, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce’s Family Island division, told Tribune Business that Acklins did not want its previous web shop to re-open given the impact it allegedly had on the community’s health.

Mr Simms said residents had informed him that “normal healthy eating habits” had returned to Acklins once the web shop closed, as many islanders had been forced on to a diet of Ramen noodles and soup due to their excessive spending on gaming.

And Mario Cartwright, a Long Island Chamber of Commerce director, estimated that between $150,000 to $200,000 per month was being sucked out of Long Island’s economy by the web shops - a sum he described as “huge” for a 3,000-strong community.

Both men backed the Government’s move to impose tax rate hikes of up to 355 per cent on the sector due to its economic and social impact, especially in the Family Islands, and to rectify the redistribution of wealth from the many into the hands of a few.

“From my point of view the taxation is warranted because the gaming industry has left the Family Islands in shambles,” Mr Simms told Tribune Business. “It has sucked money out of the economy that, one time ago, would have circulated in it.

“It has left families in shambles. Mothers who are addicted are gambling the lot, and sending their children to school with little or no lunch and having to lean on others in the community to fill the void left by their gambling addiction. I’ve seen it on all the islands; every island, every single island. It’s widespread.”

Mr Simms, a regular traveller around the Family Islands in his Chamber role, added: “I was in Acklins recently and they don’t want any web shop there. There was one there, and they’re not interested in it coming back.

“One of the interesting conversations was, when the web shop was there, people were eating Ramen noodles and soup because they were gambling the lot. Now the web shop is not there, normal healthy eating habits have resumed.

“They don’t want a web shop in Acklins. They’re not interested. It’s devastating communities.”

Mr Simms welcomed the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association’s (BGOA) recently-launched education and anti-addiction initiatives, which are intended to supplement those of individual operators, but suggested this had come far too late for many Bahamians grappling with such problems.

He added that many in Nassau were likely unaware of the web shop industry’s effects on the Family Islands, and said: “One time the money used to circulate in these economies, and now it’s leaving. It’s having a devastating impact on these islands.”

The Chamber executive added that, just like alcohol and smoking, gambling is considered a ‘sin’ industry and is heavily taxed in almost every jurisdiction in the world.

Given the burden its activities were imposing on the Public Treasury and the Government’s social security budget, Mr Simms said the Minnis administration was justified in seeking such a jump in the web shops’ tax contribution.

“Hopefully this helps to alleviate some of the burden the Government has had to assume because of people’s gambling addictions,” he explained. “The burden has fallen on social security and the like.

“The Government has had to effectively pick up the tab because of the gaming industry. It is now moving the chairs around and saying: You’re leaving us with a bill, now you pick it up. It’s falling on us as taxpayers.

“If you, the web shops, don’t want to address the chronic gambling issue we’ll step in and do it. You’ve had more than enough time.”

Mr Simms said the web shop industry was sucking money away from other businesses and the productive sectors in what were already-challenged Family Island economies, producing what he described as a “ripple effect” that was depressing commerce and depopulating communities as persons headed to Nassau for work.

“This is a first-hand account,” he told Tribune Business of the problems. “It’s not someone telling me a story. Everywhere I go people are speaking out against it.

“Hopefully the Government and web shop operators come to an amicable solution where all parties are happy, and we are able to address gambling addiction meaningfully and in earnest.”

Mr Simms, though, argued that the Government should have opted for a National Lottery rather than legalise the web shops in 2014. “Neil, I can tell you this,” he said. “What was allowed to have happened should never have happened.

“It should have been a National Lottery. Who allowed them [the web shops] to get away with murder should never have happened. It should have been a National Lottery.”

Mr Cartwright, too, backed a National Lottery as preferable to the current structure where “only a few benefit from the tremendous wealth” generated by the web shop industry.

“I fully support higher taxes on the web shop industry,” he told Tribune Business. “Tax them to the hilt. No one knows the exact impact on Long Island. Some say $500,000 island every month, but I don’t think the economy is that large.

“I think it’s probably $150,000 to $200,000, and that is still a lot of money for an island with a population of only 3,000 people. It’s not good for Long Island. Gambling is like being addicted to drugs. People pay it before they make allowances for the necessities in life, like food and clothing.”

Mr Cartwright said the web shop industry’s rapid Family Island expansion had coincided with the closure of commercial bank branches - events he believed were connected. Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) closure this week leaves Long Island with just a Scotiabank facility that is open two days per week.

“It’s horrible for Long Island,” he told Tribune Business. “It sends the wrong message to businesses and investors. It’s not healthy for our economy at all, and it’s very sad that in 2018 we’re going backwards in time it seems.”

The present tax structure requires web shop operators to pay 11 per cent on taxable revenue or 25 per cent of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation or amortisation), whichever is greater, plus a 2 per cent contribution to community causes - equating to 13 per cent of gross gaming revenues.

However, under the Government’s proposed new ‘sliding scale’, web shops will pay:

Up to $20 million in revenue, a rate of 20 per cent.

Between $20 million and $40 million, a rate of 25 per cent.

Between $40 million and $60 million, a rate of 30 per cent.

Between $60 million and $80 million, a rate of 35 per cent.

Between $80 million and $100 million, a rate of 40 per cent.

Over $100 million, a rate of 50 per cent.

And, in a nasty twist as far as web shop operators are concerned, the Government has also imposed new taxation on gamblers themselves rather than the sector. Patrons, from July 1, will have to pay a 5 per cent Stamp Tax on both their web shop deposits and non-online games/digital sales.