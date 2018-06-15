A Comic's View: You Have To Laugh Or Else You’Ll Cry

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

DESPITE the naysayers, and detractors, the march against VAT was well attended all things considered.

Numerous activists, organisations, web shop workers and concerned Bahamian citizens, took to Rawson Square, to protest the governments decision to increase VAT to 12 percent from 7.5 percent and several components of “The People’s Budget”.

As I stood downtown taking in the atmosphere, I was glad to see Bahamians are still willing to stand up and speak out against what they consider unjust.

At the end of the day, with a minuscule opposition, the citizenry must hold this administration accountable, or lose out in the process.

WATER BOY AND THE SPRINTER

As in all things political, humour is always lurking right around the corner.

Yesterday’s march was no different.

From talk show host and organiser Adrian Francis, old school Clyde “the Glide” Drexler original, sweat suit.

To leader of the “women dem” Rodney Moncur, in full chef’s attire, serving everything but “corn beef”.

Comedy relief was in full effect.

As if it couldn’t get better comedically, it did.

Right before my very eyes even.

Minister of Transportation and Golden Isles MP Frankie Campbell, in all his bravado and crisp blue suit, decided to address the rabid crowd outside of the House of Assembly, not once but twice, and on each occasion, got doused with cold water. (At least onlookers said it was water).

I guess they wet Frankie once apiece, for each of his infamous passports.

As I watched, Campbell’s water level rise, I said to myself, you can’t top that.

However, Minister of National Security and Mt Moriah MP Marvin Dames, had other ideas, he stole the show (pun intended),

Apparently, upon exiting the HOA, Dames, bounced out and was met with harsh criticism from the crowd of supporters gathered outside, as he tried to walk off briskly, the crowd followed behind him step for step.

At this point, faster than he changed his position on the “Spy Bill”, Dames switched gears from a brisk walk, to a trot, to break off running, displaying break away speed, even Usain Bolt would envy.

It’s clear after this display, and a few others, while testifying in the Frank Smith trial, that Dames is heading up the wrong ministry.

Dames may not have the speed to cripple crime in the country, but with the speed he displayed running away (how ironic the Minister of National Security running away).

Dames needs to be Minister of Youth Sports and Culture, with all that speed.

Track and field in The Bahamas needs you, Mr Dames, National Security not so much!