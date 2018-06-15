Minister Announces Full-Time Btvi Enrolment Will Be Free

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd, in a speech on Friday, reiterated that full-time enrolment in the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute will be free this September.

Mr Lloyd announced this initiative on Thursday during his speech to Parliament. The next morning, he again spoke on the matter while delivering the address at the Bahamas High School Diploma Commencement Ceremony.

The service was for the Southern New Providence Secondary School District.

During his address, the Education Minister reminded the new graduates of Anatol Rodgers, C V Bethel, R M Bailey and Government High Schools of the opportunities they have for post-secondary education and training.

“To the graduates. For you there is no excuse,” Mr Lloyd said.

He added that students who get five BGCSEs, including English and Math, are “automatically qualified to the University of the Bahamas”, and can receive bursary scholarships.

“You’re going to UB almost free. Almost,” he said.

“For you who are interested in full time enrolment at Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) , your enrolment is free in September. BTVI. So you have no excuse. None.”

In his written message published in the commencement programme, Mr Lloyd congratulated the graduates and also reminded them of “major expectations for [their] success.

“You are expected to: fill your role as Nation Builders; use your God-given abilities to build your community and the world; be law-abiding and patriotic citizens; and let the world see the manner of your bearing.”

According to the history of the Bahamas High School Diploma (BSHD) published in the programme, the initiative was first conceived in 1998, during the tenure of then Minister of Education, Dame Ivy Dumont.

"Its fundamental objective being to ensure that students, across the length and breadth of the Bahamas, graduate high school having satisfied consistent, minimum standards of achievement,” it reads.

In 2014, the diploma was “given its birth” under Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, and in 2017 it was presented by Mr LLoyd.