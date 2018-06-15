Nhi Will Cost You $15-$80 A Month

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE government is “revamping” National Health Insurance to focus more on catastrophic care with the introduction of the BahamaCare Plan and expects a contributory plan of $15 to $80 per month to fund it.

According to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, the National Health Insurance Authority will establish the BahamaCare Fund – a pooling of funds to manage high cost care across the entire Bahamian population.

While he said NHI is very much at a “crossroads,” there are 33,661 beneficiaries enrolled and benefitting from NHI’s primary care services.

Officials also plan to spend $5.6m on upgrades to the Accident and Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital along with other support services.

“The NHIA will establish a high cost care fund – the BahamaCare Fund – to manage high-cost care across the entire Bahamian population,” Dr Sands said during his budget communication yesterday in Parliament.

“However, the National Health Insurance Authority cannot do this alone.”

“ Therefore, the NHIA will be consulting with key stakeholders, including the private sector, government employees, healthcare providers, union groups and physicians in the coming weeks to get their input before making recommendations to the government about the high-cost care plan.

“Together I believe we can drastically reduce the need for medical cookouts.

“We anticipate a sliding scale contributory plan covering the most vulnerable – expanding coverage to those who are currently uninsured at a cost that is manageable anticipated $15 to $80 per month. We will be honest with the public about the costs of any such programme.”

He continued: “The $40m for NHI in this year’s budget was paid for from the Consolidated Fund, it was not free, never was free... using tax receipts from the people. We hope to outline a plan, which is administered by the existing well-developed insurance industry, but which will likely sell for about 30 percent to 40 percent of current major medical plans.

“Under the revamped NHI plan, the government will now focus its resources on Bahamians who are most in need who cannot currently afford health insurance. The BahamaCare Plan will leverage the existing expertise of the private health insurance industry and healthcare providers in the Bahamas to deliver better services.”

Earlier in his contribution he said: “At the centre of this revamping will be the introduction of BahamaCare Plan to address ‘high cost’ healthcare, or as it is often referred to ‘catastrophic care.’ Cookouts have become commonplace in our communities. They all too often fall short in raising what’s required to pay for care. While cookouts are an integral part of the social fabric and culture of the Bahamas, cookouts for this purpose need to end, and this year though NHI we will take the first steps in achieving this objective.”

Regarding the upgrades to the hospital, Dr Sands said A&E will acquire an additional 30 percent working space.

“This will include new bathrooms, improved examination spaces to increase privacy and clinical management, a redesigned entrance, patient advocate offices, and much needed isolation facilities.

“Other support services that will be upgraded are Orthopaedic and Wound Care Clinics, along with a revamped registration area. Services will continue during the renovations to ensure the public has access to life-saving care always. It is estimated that this will cost $5.6m inclusive of enabling works to the current unused space and renovated building infrastructure,” Dr Sands said.