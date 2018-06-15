Woman Robbed A Gunpoint

A WOMAN was robbed at gunpoint after she was forced to stop her car in the Carmichael Road area Thursday night.

According to police, the woman was travelling west on Carmichael Road in a purple 2008 Nissan Cube when she was approached by two men with firearms.

The men reportedly forced her from the car and drove away in it shortly after 11pm.

Police are asking the public for any information that might assist their investigations.

Meanwhile, officers from the Mobile Divisions have ticketed 42 motorists within a 48-hour period.

The officers conducted road checks in various parts of the island in a bid to educate, reduce crime and minimize opportunities for criminal activity. According to police, 11 people were also arrested for outstanding criminal warrants of assault, housebreaking, and stealing.

Police also arrested nine Haitian nationals in the Montagu Shores area on Thursday.

Officers were tipped off to a group of persons gathered in the area of the restroom, according to reports.

Four men, four women, and a child were arrested and later turned over to the Bahamas Immigration Department.