Businessman One Of Three Victims Killed Over Weekend

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A WEST Bay Street business owner was shot dead just outside his establishment early yesterday morning, marking the 51st murder for the year and the third over the weekend, according to The Tribune’s records.

In the latest incident, Noel Cartwright, owner and operator of the Plantation Bar and Grill, was reportedly sitting in his vehicle in the Grill’s parking lot when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before fleeing on foot.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but were unable to revive the victim. The incident occurred shortly before 1am.

While police have not officially identified the victim, dozens of family members, friends and customers took to social media yesterday to share their thoughts and prayers with Mr Cartwright’s family.

Additionally, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, a long-time friend of the victim acknowledged his death.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Gibson called Cartwright a “true son of Long Island”. He said Cartwright, a beloved family man and business owner, worked very hard to better the lives of those with whom he came in contact.

He added that he and the entire Long Island community were “gripped” with sadness as they try to understand the circumstances that led to Cartwright’s death.

“The last time I saw him was back at regatta where we reminisced about an encounter we had some time back where we discussed, in detail, so many plans for the island of Long Island,” he said.

Mr Gibson added: “That was the type of persons he was, when you saw him, he would not hesitate to tell you about where he was from and what the island meant to him. He was one of those persons who stood up for Long Island and what it means to be from there.”

Mr Gibson extended condolences to Mr Cartwright’s immediate and extended family. He said he intends to visit with the Cartwright family on his return to Nassau this week.

In the second incident, a male employee of a Faith Avenue and St Vincent Road clothing store was in the store when an armed man entered after 9pm on Saturday.

According to police reports, a struggle followed between the gunman and the employee resulting in the assailant shooting the employee before escaping the store.

Police said EMS workers were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police have not identified the deceased, The Tribune understands that he is Anthony “Tony” Thompson.

His death marked the 50th murder so far this year.

These killings came after a man was shot dead outside of a bar on Crooked Island Street in the Grove early Saturday morning.

According to police, shortly after midnight, the man was standing outside a bar when he was shot.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were called and attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Police yesterday said they were still awaiting an official identification by the victim’s next of kin before they released his identity. However, The Tribune understands the victim is Jarad Williams aka Jarad Rolle.

Anyone with information on these or any other crimes is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.