Inhumanity Of Separating Children

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am a Bahamian who swore that because I am not American I would have nothing to say – pro or con – about US president Donald Trump.

But as a citizen of this world in which we all have to live, I just can’t contain myself any longer. Imagine 2,000 innocent children – all immigrants – being separated within the past six weeks from their parents because their parents disobeyed Trump’s zero tolerance policy and illegally entered the United States.

To make matters worse Trump has the effrontery to insult our intelligence with one of his eternal tweets — which incidentally some of them indicate that he should go back to grade school to learn how to spell. In this particular tweet, he lyingly blames his own administration’s cruelty at the US border on the Democrats, a party that has been out of power from the day he strutted on the world stage taking the oath of office on January 20, 2017. As far as I am concerned Trump has been in power 18 months too long.

And now we have his Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoting from Romans 13 the words of St Paul to justify this godless behaviour.

“The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda….” Tweets Trump. What a lying piece of … I think it best not to finish that thought!

Here is a man who boasts that with the lift of a telephone he has the power to grant pardons — even for himself should he be indicted – and yet he wants us to believe that he is powerless to stop the cruelty of his administration at the border – don’t look to blame the Democrats, they aren’t in power. They can’t stop the tragedy. This is all the doing of Trump and his wretched wall. Children being held hostage for a wall! I don’t understand the Americans tolerating this type of intellectual insult from their seemingly unhinged leader.

And then to add insult to injury his Attorney General Jeff Sessions quotes from St Paul’s letter to the Roman Church to justify his master’s inhumanity at the border.

“Let every soul,” wrote St Paul, “be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? Do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same.”

The assumption here is that St Paul is referring to the laws of God — not of God’s laws as interpreted by a man like Trump. It’s God’s laws that are to be followed, not man’s. If anyone wants to understand to what I refer they should understand the decision of “just laws” as defined at the Nuremberg trials. Remember all those Nazi who swung from the gibbet when their plea that they were “following orders“ was soundly rejected?

St Paul was referring to a sacred law – God’s law— a law above that of man to which all mankind are subject. So for Mr Sessions to suggest that what is happening at the border today has to be followed because it is God’s supreme law is blasphemous. We recommend that both he and his boss read and digest the reasoning at Nuremberg and the eventual end of those whose feeble excuses that they were just following orders ended on the gallows for their inhumanity to their fellowman!

As far as I am concerned that once noble party of dear old Abe Lincoln has destroyed itself. Poor old Abe. I can almost see tears in his eyes.

DISAPPOINTED

Nassau,

June 16, 2018.