Speed Bumps And Reflectors Placed On Deadly Crash Road

By FARRAH JOHNSON
OFFICIALS have erected speed bumps and placed reflectors on concrete beams at Munnings Road after a crash at the newly closed road left a woman dead.
Last week, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister pledged more precautions and safety measures will be implemented on Munnings Road to avoid future fatalities.
Mr Bannister said his ministry is going through the tender process for the construction of a cul-de-sac, but insisted residents should still be careful when using that road.
His comments follow an accident that led to the death of Garvanisha Anastasia Carey early Thursday morning.
In a recent interview with ZNS, Mr Bannister reiterated the cul-de-sac was in compliance with the law.
“I’m very, very sorry to see that the young lady lost her life,” he said, “that’s something that none of us would like to see – but the speed limit in that area is 25 mph, and it’s important for all of us to appreciate that we have to obey these speed limits.”
At the time, Mr Bannister revealed more warning signs and speed bumps would be added to the area to warn drivers of the road barriers.
He also stated that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the area MP, had placed speed bumps in the area “many many times,” only to have them “taken up”.
“I can tell you that coming from the John F Kennedy Drive, as you come on from the airport gateway, if you come on to Munnings Road, before you get to that area where it’s blocked off you have at least half a mile to a mile of clear vision,” he said.
“So we’re going to do some other things to ensure that persons who try to speed along that road, that they themselves would see. But still it is a very sad lesson that we’re learning about road safety.”
Carey was pronounced dead on the scene after her vehicle collided with the barriers.
Her death sparked outrage from many Bahamians who believed the accident could have been avoided if there was better signage and lighting in the area.
In April, the Ministry of Public Works advised it would be carrying out works on Munnings Road for one week regarding the intended closure, which is to become a cul-de-sac. The road was closed in the beginning of May.
Comments
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
carrying out works for one week a statement in April. The road was closed in May. a life was lost in June and banister excuses himself by saying there is half a mile of clear vision. What a shameful statement to make when he has messed up big time. the time line is wrong. No lights, no warning,. not even half a mile away. and you call yourselves the great ones, Just one blunder after the other It seems the devil is in the details in all you guys do and say.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
That's what they did to close the road??????? Oh my God. What happens when someone drives through at night or low visibility? What if it pouring rain? Because I assure you, there are still people in the country who have no idea that road is closed. This road was closed because Dr Minnis is pandering to a few of his constituents. It's clear Dr Minnis does everything that is politically expedient without thinking of the consequences, just like the VAT increase.
Observer 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Carelessness is the foundation of the erection of this killer trap, that was set up without adequate consideration to prevent a tragedy from happening . Now, also, the residents of any PRIVATE gated community can demand the partial closure of any thoroughfare that was paid for by the PUBLIC. Where is the Duty Of Care that's due to every citizen. Knee-jerk reactions to any situation is unacceptable. Can the life of the deceased be 'replenished'?
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
The Road was closed because when the PM met with residents of Killarney they said** they wanted the road closed so that they can have more privacy they were also concerned about speeding and a possible rise in criminal activity with the general public having access to the area from Gladstone road to John Kennedy drive near Lynden Pindling International airport.
If that does not take the cake what does.?? Does any poor people or middle class people know of any road they wish to be closed? Shame on this FNM Government and shame on Doc Minnis. It does not get any worse than this.
killemwitdakno 5 minutes ago
Why does the concrete have to be there? Maybe the plastic ones? Chances are workers won't be working at an hr when drivers can't see.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID